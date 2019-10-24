American National Bank of Texas Partners With BPAS and Lincoln Financial to Deliver Bundled Fiduciary 401(k) Services

TERRELL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American National Bank of Texas (ANBTX), one of the oldest independently owned banks in Texas, announced its partnership with BPAS and Lincoln Financial to service the YOUR kPlan© 401(k), a group trust. BPAS will provide bundled plan administration and recordkeeping services, including ANBTX Trust IRA program powered by BPAS, and Lincoln Financial will provide unbundled recordkeeping services. National Benefit Service (NBS) will continue providing third-party administration services for the platform.

YOUR kPlan, formed eleven years ago by ANBTX’s Trust Division, enables small-to-large business owners to adopt a 401(k) and profit-sharing retirement plan without the cost, complexity, and fiduciary responsibility associated with independent retirement plans. ANBTX is the only bank in North Texas offering this service. “We look forward to our partnership with BPAS and Lincoln Financial to provide these valuable benefits to our business customers at an affordable cost,” said Kathy A. Howe, executive vice president and director of Wealth Management & Trust, ANBTX. “We also knew that through a group plan—using the economies of scale—we could bring employers together, reduce expenses, and provide large company benefits and positive results for employers and families,” Howe continues.

“Partnering with ANBTX Trust delivers the best of both worlds to business owners in the North Texas region—the trusted relationship of ANBTX Trust, which understands the unique challenges of small and large businesses in the region, and the expertise of BPAS, which specializes in administering group trusts across the country,” said Paul Neveu, president, BPAS Plan Administration and Recordkeeping. Neveu continues, “Delivering successful retirement plans through our partnership exemplifies our goal of helping participants achieve better outcomes and retire with dignity.”

“We are thrilled to partner with ANBTX, to provide small business owners access to an industry-leading retirement plan,” Joe Mrozek, vice president, national sales manager for the Intermediary Retirement Plan Services division of Lincoln Financial Distributors, Inc., the company’s wholesaling distribution organization. Mrozek continues, “We look forward to working with more Texas small business owners, and to help their employees achieve the retirement they envision.”

About ANBTX

American National Bank of Texas, founded in 1875 in Terrell, Texas, is an independently owned bank with assets of $3 billion and with more than 28 locations throughout North Texas serving Collin, Dallas, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Rockwall, Tarrant, and Van Zandt Counties. As a community bank, American National Bank of Texas offers traditional banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal governments as well as individual and corporate trust, investment and estate planning services through their Wealth Management Group. ANBTX has consistently been ranked one of the Top 100 Places to Work by the Dallas Morning News. Visit American National Bank of Texas online at www.anbtx.com. Member FDIC.

About BPAS

BPAS is a national provider of retirement plans, benefit plans, fund administration, and collective investment trusts. We support 3,800 retirement plans, $77 billion in trust assets, $1 trillion in fund administration, and more than 450,000 participants. With our breadth of services, depth of creative talent, and financial resources, we are well positioned to help our clients solve all their benefit plan challenges without the need to engage multiple providers. One company. One call.

The BPAS family of services includes: Plan Administration & Recordkeeping, TPA, Actuarial & Pension, VEBA & HRA/HSA, Fiduciary, AutoRollovers & MyPlanLoan, Healthcare Consulting, Transfer Agency, Fund Administration, Custody, and Collective Investment Trusts.

As a solutions-oriented national practice, we are committed to “Solving Tomorrow’s Benefit Challenges Today.” Visit bpas.com for more information.

About Lincoln Financial

Lincoln has been a nationally recognized leader in recordkeeping group retirement plans, Multiple Employer Plans (MEP) and Multiple Employer Aggregation Programs (MEAP), since 1995. Lincoln’s group plan recordkeeping system and expertise, along with Lincoln’s unique flexible investment class options and dynamic pricing structure, provided the type of plan level flexibility that ANBTX wanted for their 401(k) clients. In addition, Lincoln brings a robust suite of customized and co-branded marketing tools, specific to MEPs and MEAPs, that will supplement ANBTX in our 401(k) growth efforts. Visit www.LincolnFinancial.com for more information.