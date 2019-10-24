Pizza? Brunch? IMPOSSIBLE™! DoorDash and Impossible Foods Partner to Launch Impossible Cuisine Category, Offers $0 Delivery Fees in Celebration

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impossible Foods, maker of the famously delicious Impossible™ Burger, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with DoorDash, the nation’s largest on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery. DoorDash has created a custom cuisine carousel featuring merchants that offer Impossible menu items in select US cities including San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, D.C., Detroit, Atlanta, Boston, Denver, Dallas, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Orlando, Houston, Pittsburgh, Bellevue, Indianapolis, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Central Illinois — powering the discovery of even more delicious Impossible food.

DoorDash’s carousels provide discovery and education for customers looking to pair their cravings with comparable restaurants. This is the first time DoorDash has created a plant-based carousel, which will feature restaurants on the DoorDash platform that serve Impossible menu items. The partnership is celebrated with $0 delivery fees* in participating markets for two weeks, from October 24 until November 7.

Using the carousel, customers can find all Impossible menu items in one place, showcasing the versatility of one of the most awarded plant-based meat products in the United States. Already, the Impossible Burger has taken DoorDash by storm–DoorDash customer searches for “impossible burger” have increased 3x since January this year.

“DoorDash has been incredibly useful to our consumers looking for the latest and best Impossible dish in their town,” said Heather Huestis, Vice President of Marketing at Impossible Foods. “We are excited to be partnering to make this process even easier.”

Customers can discover the Impossible carousel and receive $0 delivery fees on their first Impossible delivery when they order within the DoorDash platform at www.DoorDash.com or download the app for Android or iOS.

*$0 Delivery Fees: $0 Delivery Fee: Offer valid through 11/7/19. Valid on Impossible™ menu items at participating merchants and locations. To redeem, use code IMPOSSIBLE from the merchants in the "Impossible™ Burger" carousel in the DoorDash app and website where available. Limit one per person. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Qualifying orders containing alcohol will be charged a $0.01 Delivery Fee. No cash value. Non-transferable. Use promo code IMPOSSIBLE to redeem. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions.

ABOUT DOORDASH

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

ABOUT IMPOSSIBLE FOODS

Based in California’s Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy Project (Jay-Z, Serena Williams, Katy Perry, etc.).

