Ricky Martin, Roselyn Sánchez, and Paz Vega to Host the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Latin Recording Academy® today announced that three-time Latin GRAMMY® winner, 2006 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year™, and two-time GRAMMY® winner Ricky Martin will host the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® alongside internationally renowned actresses Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega. The 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on Univision from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 14 from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. Central).

Martin, who will host for the first time, has been a part of The Latin Recording Academy’s history since the inaugural Latin GRAMMY Awards in 2000, where he was nominated for two awards and delivered one of the most memorable performances to date. Sánchez joins as a host for the fourth time, after hosting the 16th, 17th, and 18th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards. Vega will host the show for the first time.

Ricky Martin

Martin is one of the leading international Latin multifaceted artists in the world beloved by fans worldwide for his instinctive understanding of rhythm, passion for performing, and equal compassion for giving. One of the best-selling international and Latin artists of all time, Martin has sold more than 95 million albums and continues to perform to sold-out stadium and arena audiences throughout the world.

Besides his worldwide musical success, Martin is dedicated to the efforts of the Ricky Martin Foundation, an organization that advocates for the well-being of children around the globe in critical areas such as social justice, education, and health. After the catastrophic hurricanes Irma and Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017, the Ricky Martin Foundation organized the Puerto Rico Relief Fund with an initial goal to raise $6 million in aid. To date, the fund has raised nearly $5 million. More than 50,000 donors have contributed, including individuals worldwide, celebrity endorsers, partnering organizations, and large corporations.

Roselyn Sánchez

Sánchez is a Puerto Rican actress, model, and singer. Best known for her roles in "Without A Trace" and "Devious Maids," Sánchez has also appeared in Rush Hour 2, Boat Trip, and The Game Plan, among other feature films. At the 5th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, she was nominated for Best Music Video. She also took the stage at the 3rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards for a special performance with Carlos Vives. A fearless advocate for the well-being of animals, she is heavily involved with organizations such as PETA and American Humane. Most recently, she played the role of Gigi Mendoza in the series "Grand Hotel." Sánchez is making her directorial debut in the upcoming film, Satos, which is set in an animal shelter after the devastating destruction of Hurricane Maria. Additionally, Sánchez and her husband will be launching a podcast He Said…Ella Dijo, covering their personal and professional lives.

Paz Vega

Vega is an award-winning international actress who has starred in many films in Europe, North America, and Latin America, filming in Spanish, English, French, and Italian. Her films have been directed by prestigious directors such as Pedro Almodóvar, Frank Miller, Danis Tanovic, Oliver Parker, Michele Placido, and the Taviani Brothers, and she has starred alongside many international stars such as Scarlett Johansson, Andie McDowell, Eva Mendes, Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Tim Roth, Sarah Jessica Parker, Claudia Cardinale, Carmen Maura, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Rob Lowe; as well as the legendary Christopher Lee and Morgan Freeman, among others. This year, Vega stars as the iconic Mexican character Catalina Creel in the Televisa/Univision series "Cuna De Lobos." She also appeared in the epic saga Rambo: Last Blood with Sylvester Stallone.

A very limited number of tickets for the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards are still available for purchase at www.axs.com.

For more information and the latest news, please visit the official Latin Recording Academy website at LatinGRAMMY.com. Follow us on Facebook (LatinGRAMMYs), Twitter (@LatinGRAMMYs) or Instagram (@LatinGRAMMYs). Use #LatinGRAMMY on your favorite social media platforms.

ABOUT THE LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY:

The Latin Recording Academy is an international, membership-based organization comprised of Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking recording artists, musicians, songwriters, producers, and other creative and technical recording professionals. The organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life and cultural condition for Latin music and its makers. In addition to producing the Latin GRAMMY Awards to honor excellence in the recorded arts and sciences, The Latin Recording Academy provides educational and outreach programs for the Latin music community either directly or through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®. For more information about The Latin Recording Academy, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

ABOUT UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS INC.:

As the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., Univision Communications Inc. entertains, informs and empowers U.S. Hispanics with news, sports and entertainment content across broadcast and cable television, audio and digital platforms. The company’s top-rated media portfolio includes the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, as well as cable networks Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the country. Locally, Univision owns or operates 65 television stations in major U.S. Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico. Additionally, Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, encompasses 58 owned or operated radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. The company’s prominent digital assets include Univision.com, streaming service Univision Now, the largest Hispanic influencer network and several top-rated apps. For more information, visit corporate.univision.com.