Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Six New Airbus A321neo Aircraft with China Airlines

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Air Lease Corporation (“ALC”) (NYSE: AL) announced long-term lease agreements with China Airlines (Taiwan) for six new Airbus A321neo aircraft. The aircraft will deliver to the airline beginning in 2021 through 2022 from ALC’s order book with Airbus.

"We are honored to have been chosen by China Airlines to provide their first six new A321neos in their single-aisle fleet transformation,” said John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President of Air Lease Corporation. “The A321neo will provide significantly expanded capabilities which will benefit China Airlines and its passengers far into the future."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About China Airlines

Founded in 1959, China Airlines employs more than 12,000 people worldwide and operates a fleet of 111 aircraft, making it the largest airline by size and frequency of service in Taiwan. China Airlines is also one of the 19 SkyTeam Alliance member airlines. China Airlines offers passengers access to an extensive global network of more than 14,500 daily flights to 1,150 destinations in 175 countries. China Airlines is continuing to promote superior aviation safety as well as eco-friendly, innovative and attentive services that provide travelers with the perfect travel experience. Recent major international and domestic awards received by China Airlines include: 7/7 Safety Rating from AirlineRatings in Australia, the Taiwanese civil aviation industry’s top “Golden Flyer Award,” “Best of the Best” Red Dot Award, iF Design Award, Good Design Award from Japan, “Best Airline of the Year,” “Best Airline in North Asia,” “Best Business Class Seat Design” and “Best Premium Economy” from the U.S.-based Global Traveler, “Top 10 Premium Business Class” and “Top 10 Economy Class” from the DesignAir, PAX International reader survey’s winner in the “Outstanding Food Service by a Carrier - Asia” category, and the APEX Award for Publication Excellence for the inflight magazine “Dynasty.”