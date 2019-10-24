Chicago’s United Center Selects SpotHero as an Official Parking Partner

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The United Center and SpotHero today announced an official partnership that enables fans to find, book and pay for event parking using SpotHero. Just in time for the start of hockey and basketball seasons, guests will have access to official United Center parking spots available on SpotHero’s app and website, eliminating the stress of looking for parking upon arrival and enhancing the overall fan experience.

Since its inception in 1994, the United Center has welcomed nearly 60 million visitors into its arena and hosts over 200 events a year. With fans driving to Chicago from all over the midwest to see Bulls and Blackhawks games, along with concerts and other United Center events, this partnership allows fans to spend less time searching for a parking spot and more time in their seats cheering on their favorite team.

“The United Center is a landmark venue and host to some of the world’s top athletes, musicians, and entertainers,” said Paolo Lorenzoni, VP of Strategic Verticals at SpotHero. “Driving and parking is how thousands of Bulls and Blackhawks fans travel to the arena every game, and we want to make this process more convenient. We are thrilled to partner with the United Center in our hometown of Chicago, helping ease the stress of travel for fans and maximize the game day experience.”

“By utilizing SpotHero’s innovative platform, we are providing fans an additional option for parking at the United Center,” said Joe Myhra, SVP Operations & Administration for the United Center. “We are excited to make SpotHero an official partner and look forward to implementing this season.”

Available parking inventory at the United Center can be found by searching “United Center” on the SpotHero app or SpotHero.com or at unitedcenter.com/venue/directions-parking. For a full list of upcoming United Center events, see here.

About SpotHero

SpotHero is the digital parking leader and the largest place to buy and sell parking in North America. Millions of drivers use SpotHero’s mobile apps and websites to find, book and access off-street parking in over 7,000 locations across 300 cities. Leading mobility companies use the SpotHero platform to power seamless parking at scale for fleets, connected cars, and urban mobility solutions. For more information, visit SpotHero.com.

About The United Center

The United Center is a state-of-the-art, multi-use entertainment facility that has welcomed more than 57 million fans since opening in 1994. Home of the Chicago Bulls of the National Basketball Association and the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, the United Center hosts more than 200 events each year, including the best sporting events, musical performers, family shows, and special events in the industry. A commitment to superior service makes the United Center one of the top venues in the world. For more information, visit www.unitedcenter.com.