Infoworks Cosponsors Seminar Series on Architecting Successful Cloud Migrations of Data and Analytics with Google Cloud

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infoworks.io, a leader in Enterprise Data Operations and Orchestration (EDO2) systems, announces it is sponsoring a series of informative luncheon seminars with Google Cloud to discuss cloud migration of advanced data analytics. Beginning October 24, 2019 in the San Francisco Bay Area, and continuing across the U.S. over the next several weeks, the “Cloud Data Architecture Professionals Luncheon” events will offer data and IT architecture professionals case studies presented by Infoworks and Google Cloud on architecture and staging needed for successful cloud migration of data and analytics.

The seminars will feature the discussion of key industry trends regarding data operations and orchestration for cloud and hybrid-cloud environments and how to optimally transition data and analytics from on-premises to cloud and hybrid-cloud platforms as organizations drive their digital transformation initiatives.

Attendees will:

Hear real-world case studies on how leading-edge companies are successfully migrating their analytics to the cloud.

Review and discuss reference architectures to glean insights on the technology stack, scoping and project planning required for cloud migration.

Learn how companies deal with today's complex mix of on-premises, cloud and multi-cloud data environments.

Brainstorm and share knowledge with peers and industry experts on the architecture and staging for successful analytics cloud migration.

Leave the session with an understanding of the essentials of migrating data analytics to the cloud.

Seminar Series Schedule:

Click on the location for additional details and registration information

The three-hour-long luncheon events will include roundtable discussion, whiteboarding sessions and professional networking.

About Infoworks

Infoworks offers the most comprehensive and automated Enterprise Data Operations and Orchestration (EDO2) system. It is the only EDO2 system built to automate and accelerate deployment and orchestration of analytics projects at scale, in cloud, hybrid, multi-cloud, and premise-based environments. Through deep automation and a code-free environment, Infoworks empowers organizations to rapidly consolidate and organize enterprise data, create analytics pipelines and deploy projects to production within days - dramatically increasing business agility and accelerating time-to-value. Infoworks counts some of the world’s largest financial, retail, technology, healthcare, oil & gas, and manufacturing companies as its customers. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Palo Alto, the company is funded by NEA, Nexus Venture Partners, Centerview Capital Technology, and Knoll Ventures. To learn more, please visit infoworks.io.

www.facebook.com/infoworks.io

www.twitter.com/infoworksio

www.linkedin.com/company/infoworks-io