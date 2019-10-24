NEO Connect Welcomes AMUR Financial Group

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEO is pleased to announce that AMUR Financial Group (“AMUR”) will utilize the NEO Connect platform to distribute its Manchester Investments Mortgage Investment Corporation (“Manchester MIC”) as a platform traded fundTM (PTFTM). The Manchester MIC is primarily focused on residential first mortgage investments and capital preservation. NEO Connect is accessible to investors, asset managers and their dealers who want a more efficient way to invest in assets not listed on a stock exchange. The Manchester MIC PTF is now available under the symbol MIIPF. The Manchester MIC is also available on DealSquare, Canada’s first centralized platform to simplify private placements in Canada, by digitally connecting capital raisers to dealers and their investment advisor networks.

“We are excited to make the Manchester MIC available on NEO’s innovative platform and leverage their ever-increasing dealer network,” said Matthew Boulton, VP Fund Management & Investor Relations, AMUR. “The Manchester Investment MIC offers shareholders an excellent investment option that is primarily focused on residential first mortgage investments, capital preservation, and a stable return. Our partnership with NEO will give our clients and investors access to our investment product in the most efficient way possible.”

NEO Connect has experienced rapid growth within the IIROC and MFDA community since its launch in 2016, and has allowed fund providers to efficiently raise nearly $1 billion in assets to date.

“We are proud to welcome AMUR to the NEO family as our newest partners to join the PTF revolution,” said Jos Schmitt, President and CEO, NEO. “We are eager to celebrate our continued expansion and adoption as AMUR becomes the ninth asset manager to offer PTFs, which continue to grow in popularity with advisors as these products enable greater efficiency and cost savings.”

NEO Connect currently facilitates distribution of nearly 70 PTFs from nine asset managers, which include both prospectus mutual funds and offering memorandum funds. Click here to view the full fund directory.

About NEO Connect

NEO Connect is a platform that streamlines the distribution of financial assets to investors by asset managers. Launched in May 2016, NEO Connect is accessible to investors, asset managers and dealers who want more efficient and lower cost distribution for assets not listed on a stock exchange. An initial test trade can be organized and executed within 24 hours. To arrange a test or learn more, contact the NEO investor helpline toll-free at 1-844-567-6424 or visit: https://www.aequitasneo.com/en/connect/neo-connect

