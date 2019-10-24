Teridion Introduces Industry’s First Compliant Cloud-Based Global SD-WAN Service to Mainland China Delivering High-Performance and Cost-Effective Access

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teridion, the company delivering the only global public cloud-based SD-WAN service, today announced availability of Teridion for Enterprise in China. Now global customers with locations in China can easily deploy Teridion for Enterprise across their entire network, using only Internet broadband connections to gain compliant access to mainland China with all of the performance, reliability, and global network management benefits of Teridion’s cloud-based SD-WAN service.

Teridion’s global SD-WAN service is fully integrated with all leading WAN, SD-WAN and security edge solutions from providers such as Cisco Meraki, Fortinet, Citrix, Palo Alto Networks and others, and also supports connectivity to legacy branch office routers and firewalls. Enterprises no longer need to deploy costly carrier circuits or MPLS networks to gain high performance connectivity to or from their sites in China. Customers can expect lightning-fast file transfers, pristine voice and video sessions, and overall performance comparable to MPLS to and from China.

“We’re excited to be able to free our global customers from reliance on costly MPLS by extending Teridion’s SD-WAN service to their China locations,” said Sean Dublin, VP of Sales for Teridion partner 26Connect. “The performance, agility, simplicity and value of the service is a game changer for us.”

Extending enterprise WANs into China is expensive and cumbersome, typically requiring dedicated circuits which are costly and inflexible. Regulatory requirements typically force an enterprise to architect the mainland China portion of their WAN differently, increasing operational costs and complexity. With Teridion, customers deploy and manage their China sites in the same simple and flexible way they manage their Teridion networks globally. The Teridion service can be configured in minutes and deployed in hours with a simple IPSec connection from the site’s WAN CPE to the Teridion network PoPs in China.

Sold through Teridion’s partner network, Teridion for Enterprise enables partners to deliver a high-performance SD-WAN service to their customers with locations in China as part of a uniform global solution. Partners can offer the same CPE and manage the entire solution, including in China, through Teridion’s portal. Partners’ customers with locations in China can connect and manage their Chinese sites identically to the rest of their Teridion network. No dedicated circuits are required, and service can be initiated by partners in hours instead of months.

Teridion customers with sites in China will now enjoy all the benefits of Teridion for Enterprise, including:

An MPLS alternative delivering comparable performance and reliability without requiring a costly dedicated circuit.

Accelerated throughput to private workloads located in any cloud provider globally, with full multi-cloud and hybrid cloud support.

The lowest possible latency, loss and jitter metrics for video and voice applications.

High-throughput, operationally reliable performance with on-demand bandwidth up to 1Gbps.

“Teridion for Enterprise sets a new standard for enterprise WAN connectivity in China – delivering a network that is flexible, highly scalable, performant, and compliant,” said Pejman Roshan, VP of Products and Marketing for Teridion. “Unlike other alternatives, Teridion is fast to deploy, easy to manage, and fits effortlessly into an enterprise’s global SD-WAN deployment through our integration with leading SD-WAN and security appliances.”

Teridion for Enterprise is the industry’s first and only solution that eliminates the reliability and performance gap introduced by the reliance on the public Internet middle-mile and exposed by the massive shifts to cloud and SD-WAN. By tightly integrating with leading SD-WAN solutions, Teridion unites centralized cloud management, enterprise-grade security, and ultra-fast WAN performance in a single offering delivering circuit-like end-to-end performance, reliability, and consistency across standard broadband Internet connections. Teridion’s service is powered by Teridion Curated Routing, an innovative and cloud native approach to routing that draws on the power of deep learning and brings hierarchical routing, route optimization using telemetry and performance metrics, and operational consistency and reliability to Internet enterprise networking. Teridion Curated Routing radically improves WAN, application and SaaS performance.

Availability and Pricing

Teridion service for China is available today from authorized Teridion resellers. More details about how to buy can be found at https://www.teridion.com/china.

About Teridion

Founded in 2013, Teridion delivers a global SD-WAN service built on the public cloud. Teridion for Enterprise combines the performance, reliability, and SLAs of legacy WAN technologies such as MPLS with the agility and elastic scalability of the cloud. The company is backed by leading venture investors including Jerusalem Venture Partners, Magma Venture Partners and Singtel Innov8, and is relied on by leading SaaS providers such as Atlassian, Box, Egnyte, Merrill Corp., and many others. Teridion is headquartered in San Francisco, with international offices in Petah Tikva, Israel. For more information, visit www.teridion.com or email info@teridion.com.

Teridion is a registered trademark of Teridion in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. All other company and product names are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.