Three Healthcare Industry Leaders Join Forces to Improve Communications for Enhanced Patient Care

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE Healthcare, along with Mobile Heartbeat, a leading provider of mobile health care enterprise solutions that improve clinical workflow and care team communication, today announced a signed enterprise agreement with Beaumont Health, Michigan’s largest health care system with eight hospitals, 145 outpatient sites, nearly 5,000 physicians, and 38,000 employees.

“This is health care in the age of the smart phone,” said GE Healthcare General Manager of Clinical Infrastructure & Informatics Nicholai Dessypris. “We now harness the accessibility to clinical data, pair it with collaboration and arrive at heightened vigilance.”

The clinical communication platform, known as MH-CURE®, has been installed in phases, beginning with one of Beaumont Health’s largest hospitals, located in Dearborn, Michigan.

“We saw more than 3,400 unique users logging into the platform in November 2018— just one month after the project went live,” said Mike Detjen, COO at Mobile Heartbeat. “More than one million text messages were sent via MH-CURE within five months of going live, which stands as a testament to the positive adoption of the tool.”

In June 2019, Beaumont proceeded with the rollout of MH-CURE at its Farmington Hills, MI, hospital.

Following the success of these major rollouts, Beaumont signed an Enterprise Agreement with GE Healthcare to continue adding Mobile Heartbeat users across its other six hospitals. Once the enterprise-wide rollout is complete in December 2020, Beaumont Health will have more than 30,000 users registered with MH-CURE.

So far, the first two rollouts GE Healthcare has led with Mobile Heartbeat have featured integrations with multiple, third-party systems, which must work seamlessly together.

“Mobile Heartbeat allows the patient’s care team to easily locate care team members and communicate directly with them. The software allows our team to communicate securely on mobile devices,” Miriam Halimi, Beaumont Health Vice President, Clinical Informatics, said.

Beaumont Health’s eight hospitals are located across Michigan in Dearborn, Farmington Hills, Grosse Point, Royal Oak, Taylor, Trenton, Troy and Wayne. The Trenton campus will go live in December 2019 with plans to roll out Royal Oak quickly thereafter in early 2020.

About GE Healthcare: GE Healthcare is the $19 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading provider of medical imaging, monitoring, biomanufacturing, and cell and gene therapy technologies, GE Healthcare enables precision health in diagnostics, therapeutics and monitoring through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services. With over 100 years of experience in the healthcare industry and more than 50,000 employees globally, the company helps improve outcomes more efficiently for patients, healthcare providers, researchers and life sciences companies around the world. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and The Pulse for latest news, or visit our website www.gehealthcare.com for more information.

About Beaumont Health: Beaumont Health is Michigan’s largest health care system and is most preferred for health care in Southeast Michigan, according to NRC Health survey data. The not-for-profit organization was created to provide patients with greater access to compassionate, extraordinary care, every day. Beaumont Health has a total net revenue of $4.7 billion and consists of eight hospitals with 3,429 beds, 145 outpatient sites, nearly 5,000 affiliated physicians, 38,000 employees and 3,500 volunteers. In 2018, Beaumont Health had about 178,000 inpatient discharges, 18,000 births and 573,000 emergency visits.

About Mobile Heartbeat: Mobile Heartbeat® is a leading provider of enterprise mobility clinical communications and collaboration solutions that improve clinical workflow and provide secure team communications, enabling better patient care at a lower cost. The company’s Unified Clinical Communication platform, MH-CURE®, gives clinicians what they want and need: simple, secure access to their patients and other care team members with clinically relevant patient information—no matter where they are. Based upon its Clinical Unified Results Enterprise (CURE) technology, MH-CURE dramatically improves clinical workflows across the enterprise, freeing clinicians to focus on what they do best: care for their patients. For more information, visit https://www.mobileheartbeat.com.