iCapital Network® and Schwab Advisor Services Expand Custodial Relationship to Improve Alternative Investing Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iCapital Network1, the financial technology platform setting the industry standard for access and efficiency in alternative investing, and Schwab Advisor Services today announced an expanded relationship in which Schwab will provide shareholder servicing for funds serviced by iCapital. iCapital will be the first platform provider on the Schwab Alternative Investment MarketplaceTM platform introduced today. The agreement will create an end-to-end, automated alternative investing process for advisors who utilize the Schwab platform.

iCapital’s technology allows advisors and their high-net-worth clients to access, review and invest in alternative investments such as private equity and hedge funds at lower minimums than traditionally required, bringing efficiency and a premier advisor experience to the management of alternative investments. Under the new agreement, advisors will be able to view iCapital’s curated menu of alternative funds on the Schwab Alternative Investment Marketplace platform and manage iCapital investments within clients’ Schwab accounts. Advisors will also benefit from direct access to research on funds and strategies, a streamlined investing and reporting process and electronic access to documents associated with clients’ investments.

“We’re excited to launch the Schwab Alternative Investment Marketplace platform and to welcome iCapital Network as the first third-party platform sponsor,” said Jalina Kerr, senior vice president, Client Experience, Schwab Advisor Services. “By working with firms that have experience and scale, we’re able to offer a more streamlined way for advisors to deliver alternative investment solutions to their clients.”

“This is a substantial enhancement to our services. We look forward to working with Schwab to better serve independent advisory firms and bring increased ease and efficiency into the alternative investing process,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chief Executive Officer of iCapital Network. “iCapital advocates tirelessly for increasing access to alternatives in client portfolios, given their potential to provide diversification and returns and help close the retirement income gap. This relationship with Schwab furthers that mission by incorporating alternative investments into the holistic investment management process for advisors.”

About iCapital Network

iCapital Network’s mission is to power the world’s alternative investment marketplace. Its financial technology platform has transformed the way alternative investments are bought and sold through the development of tech-based solutions for advisors, their high-net-worth client base, asset managers and banks. The firm’s flagship platform offers advisors and their clients access to a curated menu of private equity and hedge funds at lower minimums with a full suite of due diligence and administrative support in a secure digital environment. Asset managers and banks leverage iCapital’s tech-enabled services to streamline and scale their private investments operational infrastructure. iCapital was recognized in the 2018 and 2019 Forbes FinTech 50 which highlights the top 50 innovative financial technology companies that are transforming finance through technology. As of August 31, 2019, iCapital services more than $41 billion in invested capital across more than 100,000 underlying accounts.

For additional information, please visit iCapital's website at www.icapitalnetwork.com

Schwab Advisor Services™ serves independent investment advisors and includes the custody, trading, and support services of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

iCapital Network is not owned by, affiliated with or supervised by Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

