24 Hour Fitness Brings Smart Hydration to a Portion of Its California Gyms With New-Tech FloWater Refill Stations

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FloWater, makers of new-tech water refill stations, today announces the roll-out in October of its enhanced hydration option in over 100 24 Hour Fitness clubs in Northern and Southern California.

With an innovative, seven-stage water purification system that eliminates up to 99.9% of all impurities and toxins, FloWater Refill Stations also enhance the water with added alkalinity and electrolytes and trace minerals for better hydration. A carbon coconut filter ‘finishes’ the chilled water for a great taste.

In an innovative model, 24 Hour Fitness members will be able to ‘subscribe’ to this hydration system for a monthly fee for 60 water refills, an efficient alternative to purchasing packaged hydration options.

“The fitness industry is moving towards advanced hydration options by offering purified water for its guests,” says FloWater Co-Founder and CEO, Rich Razgaitis. “24 Hour Fitness pays close attention to innovative fuel and hydration products to offer its members, and we’re pleased to introduce FloWater’s advanced purification and hydration. We believe club members will soon become fans of the product.”

Incubated in Silicon Valley and based in Denver, FloWater is delivering an entirely new drinking water experience—right from the tap—for the likes of Google, Red Bull, Play Station, Specialized Bikes, Alaska Airlines, Urban Remedy, the Oakland Unified School District and at the Oakland Airport. The fast-growing company has already deployed nearly 5,000 of its new-tech water refill stations into businesses, hotels, schools, gyms, and concert venues in nearly all 50 states.

About FloWater

Incubated in Silicon Valley, FloWater was incorporated in 2013 by a passionate team that believes everyone deserves access to clean, great-tasting water wherever they are, every day. Transforming ordinary tap water that’s available everywhere, FloWater's proprietary, 7 stage water purification and enhancement system eliminates the contaminants that can be found in tap water and delivers superior drinking water that dispenses into any size reusable container, eliminating the plastic waste and toxicity caused by single-use plastic water bottles. Since the company’s launch in 2013, FloWater’s Refill Stations have saved over 125 million plastic water bottles from entering the environment and is on target to hit one billion by 2022. For more information on FloWater, please visit www.myflowater.com.

About 24 Hour Fitness

Celebrating 35 years as an industry leader, 24 Hour Fitness transforms lives every day through fitness. Conveniently located clubs, furnished with a wide variety of strength, cardio and functional training equipment, are the perfect environment for fitness professionals to deliver dynamic personal and group training programs. GX24® and cycle rooms feature a popular array of live classes included with membership. A multitude of additional offerings engage and inspire every member to lead a full and healthy life both inside and outside of the club. Opening new clubs on average at the brisk pace of one every few weeks, 24 Hour Fitness is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and serves nearly 4 million members in over 440 clubs nationwide.

To learn more about us and to find the club nearest you, visit www.24hourfitness.com.