City of Hope, San Antonio Regional Hospital Host Grand Opening for New City of Hope Cancer Center in Inland Empire

DUARTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today’s grand opening of City of Hope | Upland heralds expanded access to high-quality cancer care and innovative experimental treatment in the Inland Empire.

The new 25,000-square-foot cancer center offers medical oncology and infusion, radiation oncology and general oncologic surgery, as well as surgical subspecialties in breast, urology, gynecologic oncology and colorectal cancers. In total, the facility houses nine cancer specialists, 25 exam rooms, two procedure rooms and 23 infusion chairs — including two infusion chairs in private rooms. Importantly, it also offers phase 2 and phase 3 clinical trials. City of Hope | Rancho Cucamonga has relocated its operations to City of Hope | Upland.

City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, is the anchor tenant of San Antonio Regional Hospital’s outpatient care center at 1100 San Bernardino Road in Upland.

“Our goal at City of Hope is to bring new, research-driven treatment options closer to home for people afflicted with cancer and their families,” said Harlan Levine, M.D., president of strategy and business ventures at City of Hope. “We want to ensure patients have access to the premier care they deserve, especially as the cancer landscape grows increasingly complex as physician-scientists continue to make great strides to find improved, targeted therapies and cures for cancer.”

San Antonio Regional Hospital offers a full complement of services on the second floor of the new outpatient care center to support City of Hope cancer patients and to provide a one-stop shop for patients who need diagnostic testing and preoperative services. The broad array of outpatient services includes preoperative evaluation, laboratory, electrocardiogram (EKG) and imaging modalities such as fluoroscopy, ultrasound, PET-CT scanning and stereotactic biopsy. A wig salon and boutique with cancer-related support items are available, along with a community room for cancer education and support groups. The hospital’s well-regarded Women’s Breast & Imaging Center is also moving to the new outpatient care center.

“San Antonio’s new outpatient care center is a significant element of our multifaceted partnership with City of Hope,” commented John Chapman, chief operating officer and interim chief executive officer of San Antonio Regional Hospital. “Linking City of Hope’s world-class cancer care and research with our 112-year tradition of providing high-quality patient care is creating a seamless continuum of care for cancer patients right here, close to home. If hospitalization is required, patients can conveniently access private accommodations on the Oncology Unit in our new Vineyard Tower, where certified oncology nurses are dedicated to providing exceptional care with compassion.”

City of Hope | Upland offers innovative, effective technology. Its radiation oncology program is equipped with a top-of-the-line Varian True Beam Linear Accelerator, which provides high-precision radiotherapy treatment designed to provide quick, powerful doses of radiotherapy in just the areas that need them.

This year City of Hope has been named the 11th best cancer hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals: Specialty Ranking, making it the highest ranked cancer hospital in the West. In fact, City of Hope has been named one of the nation’s “Best Hospitals” in cancer for 13 consecutive years. It has long delivered high-quality, compassionate cancer care at its main campus in Duarte. Now City of Hope is expanding its signature care to 30 locations throughout Southern California.

San Antonio Regional Hospital’s Cancer Program is accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. The hospital has often received commendations from the commission for its outstanding programs and services. The collaboration with City of Hope is an important next step in advancing services and programs for cancer patients throughout the region.

Photos can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/y2fd899d.

About City of Hope

City of Hope is an independent biomedical research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a leader in bone marrow transplantation and immunotherapy such as CAR T cell therapy. City of Hope’s translational research and personalized treatment protocols advance care throughout the world. Human synthetic insulin and numerous breakthrough cancer drugs are based on technology developed at the institution. A National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, City of Hope is the highest ranked cancer hospital in the West, according to U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals: Specialty Ranking. Its main campus is located near Los Angeles, with additional locations throughout Southern California. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.

About San Antonio Regional Hospital

San Antonio Regional Hospital in Upland, California, is a 363-bed nonprofit, acute care hospital that combines excellent clinical care with exceptional compassion. The award-winning hospital offers a comprehensive range of general medical and surgical services, along with the latest technological advances in cardiac care, cancer care, orthopedics, neurosciences, women’s health, maternity and neonatal care, and emergency services. Since 1907, San Antonio Regional Hospital has emerged as a premier regional medical facility with satellite locations across the rapidly expanding Inland Empire. The hospital has completed a major expansion project that added a new 52-bed emergency department and a 92-bed patient tower containing 80 private rooms and 12 critical care beds on its main hospital campus. The expansion positions San Antonio as a hospital of the future, offering state-of-the-art health care services in a healing environment that is focused on the patient and family. To learn more, visit www.sarh.org.