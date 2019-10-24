BURGER KING® Restaurants Teams up With Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BURGER KING® restaurants are teaming up with Activision’s newest game – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as well as Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB), the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace to bring fans bonus in-game content and experiences.

Today only, one Burger King restaurant in Los Angeles will transform into a real-life version of the Call of Duty Burger Town restaurant. Within the restaurant, guests will find a gaming hub set up by Activision for visitors to play the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game. The King of Burgers and the Kings of Call of Duty defend their throne of Burger Town and welcome guests that are up for a challenge. Challengers are invited to play Modern Warfare against the King and professional Call of Duty players Scump and FaZe Apex for a chance to win free WHOPPER® sandwiches for 15 years*. For more information, visit Facebook.com/BurgerKing. The restaurant is located at 2955 North Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach, CA. The event will take place from 3-7pm local time.

For those not in the Los Angeles area, Grubhub is promoting select Burger King restaurants on its app today in 16 cities only* as “Burger Town presented by Burger King” restaurants. The rebranded “Burger Town” menu will include Call of Duty themed BK® Meals with the opportunity to get a code to unlock bonus in game content. The Burger Town menu will be available exclusively via Grubhub delivery. Guests nationwide can also order a Call of Duty themed BK Meal from their local BK restaurant on Grubhub.

To get your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bonus codes, simply place Grubhub delivery orders from Burger King or “Burger Town” locations and use code ‘BKCALLOFDUTY’ at checkout. For the first qualifying delivery purchase, guests will receive a code to unlock a bonus in-game “Burger Town Emblem.” On the second delivery purchase, guests will receive a code to unlock a “Burger Town Calling Card.” On the third delivery purchase, guests will receive a code to unlock the “Burger Town Bubby Weapon Charm.” From 10/24 through 11/6, Grubhub diners will also qualify for free delivery on an order over $10 from BK and “Burger Town” locations (no promo code needed).** To order, download Grubhub on on iOS or Android phones.

*Limited slots available. Participation based on first come basis. Prize provided in the form of a Burger King® gift card equivalent to the value of one Whopper® sandwich per week for 15 years based on recommended retail price. ** **Use code BKCALLOFDUTY at checkout on an order from a participating BK® or “Burger Town” restaurant on Grubhub to receive a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 video game bonus code through 11/06/19. Limit one (1) bonus code per order. Up to three (3) bonus codes per guest. Free delivery available to Grubhub users on their first $10+ order from a participating BK or “Burger Town” restaurant during the promotional period. Service fee may apply. Visit https://lp.grubhub.com/legal/burgertown/ for more details. Game required, sold separately.

About BURGER KING®

Founded in 1954, the BURGER KING® brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original HOME OF THE WHOPPER®, the BURGER KING® system operates more than 15,000 locations in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of BURGER KING® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. The BURGER KING® brand is owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX,NYSE:QSR), one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $27 billion in system-wide sales and over 23,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. To learn more about the BURGER KING® brand, please visit the BURGER KING® brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 125,000 restaurant partners in over 2,400 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Tapingo, AllMenus and MenuPages.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.