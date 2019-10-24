Optiv Canada Federal and SailPoint Awarded Software Licensing Supply Arrangement (SLSA) with Canadian Federal Government

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optiv Canada Federal, a security solutions integrator delivering end-to-end cybersecurity solutions across the globe, today announced it has been jointly awarded a software licensing supply arrangement (SLSA) with SailPoint from the government of Canada. The agreement will have the two companies working together to help government clients centrally govern access to applications and systems across their enterprise. The technologies within this catalogue provide both the audit and compliance functions while enabling automated provisioning of users and entitlements to the applications within government departments.

The SLSA is a two-step procurement vehicle used to acquire off-the-shelf software licenses and related software maintenance and/or support, as required by Canada, in support of its various programs, operational needs and projects. Optiv’s SLSA reference number for SailPoint product is: EN578-100808-354.

“In today’s threat landscape, governments are under constant assault from cybercriminals and a wide variety of ever-evolving cybersecurity attacks more than ever,” said Cheryl McGrath, area vice president and general manager of Optiv Canada Federal. “Utilizing SailPoint’s industry-leading technology, both entities will be able to offer the Canadian government a high level of service to gird its cyber defenses in a proactive, systematic manner.”

For more information, go to www.optiv.com/canadian-operations and www.optiv.com.

Optiv Security: Who Secures Your Insecurity?TM

Optiv is a security solutions integrator – a global, “one-stop” trusted partner with a singular focus on cybersecurity. Our end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities span risk management and transformation, cyber digital transformation, threat management, cyber operations, identity and data management, and integration and innovation, helping organizations realize stronger, simpler and more cost-efficient cybersecurity programs that support business requirements and outcomes. At Optiv, we are modernizing cybersecurity to enable clients to innovate their consumption models, integrate infrastructure and technology to maximize value, achieve measurable outcomes, and realize complete solutions and business alignment. For more information about Optiv, please visit us at www.optiv.com.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is the market leader in Identity Governance and Administration. SailPoint products allow enterprises to understand and control who has access to their applications and what capabilities those users have on those applications. These technologies also automate the administration of user IDs and entitlements on the applications through direct connectors, access policies and approval workflows. SailPoint products address the government need for departmental and personnel access identification and management: Digital Transformation; Audit and Compliance; Security and Risk Management; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; File Access Management; Password Management; Provisioning; and Separation-of-Duties.