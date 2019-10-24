Troy (NY) Police Department Improves Emergency Response with Zebra Rugged Tablets

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced that the Troy (NY) Police Department (Troy PD) has improved its patrol-car technology, officer mobility and emergency response with Zebra XSLATE R12 rugged tablets. The Zebra XSLATE R12 rugged tablets have helped officers prioritize police calls from dispatch and improved incident reporting leading to more efficient police work.

“The Zebra XSLATE R12 rugged tablets provide real-time information to our officers which improves our call prioritization, report writing, and officer mobility while also providing better communication between officers and dispatch,” said Sgt. Sam Carello, Troy (NY) Police Department. “The tablets are providing the information our officers need to make best next-action decisions while also ensuring we allocate the appropriate resources across the community.”

Troy PD deployed tablets across its fleet of police cars, transforming the work of its road sergeants as well. The XSLATE R12 gives supervisors the ability to make real-time decisions from the field by prioritizing calls that require an immediate response instead of waiting on dispatch.

“The Zebra XSLATE R12 rugged tablet gives the Troy Police Department the ability to allocate resources more efficiently while improving the productivity and responsiveness of the agency in all operating environments,” said Alex Cooper, Director, Public Sector Strategy, Zebra Technologies. “Zebra helps public safety agencies make better decisions by providing real-time information in the field. Zebra’s XSLATE R12 rugged tablets deliver reliable performance to the Troy Police Department’s officers.”

Read more about the Troy PD deployment in our case study.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Troy PD upgraded its patrol-car technology with Zebra XSLATE R12 rugged tablets.

The XSLATE R12 rugged tablets help prioritize police calls, improve report writing, enable better officer mobility and provide real-time information to improve decision making.

Troy PD deployed the tablets across its fleet of police cars which helps officers allocate resources across the community more efficiently.

ABOUT ZEBRA

