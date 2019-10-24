Simonds Saw Announces New Supplier Partnership

FITCHBURG, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simonds Saw LLC of Fitchburg MA announces a partnership with Kaltband AG of Reinach Switzerland for raw materials related to the production of bi-metal band saw blades globally. As a part of the transaction, Simonds will sell its production equipment to Kaltband. According to David Miles, President of Simonds Saw: “The cost of the importation of the specialized steel from Europe to the United States has become uncompetitive due to the post tariff price levels and transportation costs to/from Europe. Kaltband is a focused technology company and a great fit for our operation in Europe.” The partnership is scheduled to commence in January of 2020.

Simonds Saw has also entered into an agreement with CFI partners of Boston MA to sell its Fitchburg MA property. “Simonds has been operating out of the Fitchburg building since the 1930’s. We have undergone many changes to our global footprint over the years and we are presently utilizing less than 1/3 of the available space in the building. CFI Partners has a solid plan to update the property and put it to work. They will soon enable the creation of a considerable amount of new industrial jobs here in Fitchburg.” said Miles.

Simonds will continue to operate its corporate offices, customer service call center, and R&D/education technology center from Fitchburg. Simonds has manufacturing operations in Louisville Kentucky and Melsungen Germany.