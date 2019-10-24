CBORD and Swipe Out Hunger Partner to Address College Student Hunger

Students at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly SLO) collect meals to be redirected to students facing food insecurity at the Swipe Out Hunger meal donation drive. Photo courtesy of Swipe Out Hunger at Cal Poly SLO. (Photo: Business Wire)

ITHACA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBORD®, a leading provider of technology solutions for education, healthcare, senior living and business campuses, today announced a partnership with Swipe Out Hunger, a national nonprofit organization working to end college student hunger.

Swipe Out Hunger works to promote, support and advise students, faculty and staff of best practices in developing a sustainable and impactful meal donation model. CBORD will serve as the technology partner, enabling students to donate unused meals from their meal plan to peers experiencing food insecurity on campus within the GET CBORD Student mobile application.

The Swipe Out Hunger model varies from campus to campus across its 85-partner network to meet the needs of each institution. CBORD-affiliated campuses with the GET CBORD Student platform will be better positioned with the built-in technology to easily launch meal donation programs across their campuses.

“We’re very excited about this strategic partnership with Swipe Out Hunger,” said Jim Hoefflin, president of CBORD. “Our goal as a company is to transform the industries we serve and how our customers serve their patrons. We seek partnerships that promote positive contributions for our customers and the community.”

With one in three students experiencing food insecurity on college campuses today, the issue of student hunger pervades both public and private higher education institutions. CBORD is committed to combatting this growing issue on college campuses by providing a solution that enables their customers to launch or streamline meal donation programs to help students in need.

“Our student-led movement ensures that students and administration are at the table in developing and designing anti-hunger programs on their campus,” said Rachel Sumekh, CEO and founder of Swipe Out Hunger. “ This partnership with CBORD will eliminate a logistical challenge, helping students donate their extra dining hall swipes through this built-in technology solution. With this function being readily available to students, CBORD is helping campuses implement technology solutions and normalize the practice of adopting programs that support student's basic needs.”

Once students donate meals through the mobile app, donations will be pooled and distributed through each campus card system. As the leading nonprofit working to end food insecurity at colleges and universities, Swipe Out Hunger will work directly with those on the ground at CBORD-affiliated institutions to develop thoughtful and accessible programs unique to each campus. Swipe Out Hunger will advise colleges on best practices as it relates to eligibility and distribution of swipes to students experiencing food insecurity.

“The power of this partnership extends well beyond simply creating awareness and generates real results,” said Jeff Wood, CBORD vice president of marketing and product. “Combining Swipe Out Hunger’s grassroots volunteer program with the ability to donate meals through the GET CBORD Student mobile app will have a transformative impact in the quest to eradicate food insecurity on campuses nationwide.”

Meal donation functionality will be released in the GET CBORD Student app this fall semester.

About CBORD

CBORD powers technology solutions for higher education, healthcare, senior living and business campuses enabling users to create optimal experiences for their students, patients, employees and residents. Guided by customer-centric development and support, CBORD has pioneered software for dining operations, nutrition analysis, security, card systems and housing for over 40 years.

CBORD operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (ROP), a diversified technology company with annual revenues of $5.2 billion. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Roper is a component of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000 and Russell 1000 Indexes.

To learn more about CBORD’s solutions for colleges and universities, please visit CBORD’s website: www.cbord.com/higher-education.

About Swipe Out Hunger

Swipe Out Hunger is a national nonprofit organization committed to ending college student hunger. It partners with colleges and universities to provide financially and logistically efficient anti-hunger programs. The organization’s flagship program, “The Swipe Drive,” allows students to donate their extra meal plan swipes to their peers who face food insecurity on campus. Recognized for its entrepreneurial nature, Swipe Out Hunger has been named an Obama White House Champion for Change, and its founder, Rachel Sumekh, has landed a spot on the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. From its beginnings as a grassroots movement at UCLA in 2010, Swipe Out Hunger has since served 1.7 million nourishing meals across 33 states and more than 85 campuses. For more information, visit swipehunger.org.