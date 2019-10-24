Telaria Forges Strategic Partnership With She Runs It to Empower Women in Technology and Advertising

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telaria (NYSE:TLRA), the complete software platform that optimizes yield for leading video publishers, today announced its partnership with She Runs It, formerly Advertising Women of New York, to elevate women at all stages in their career in the technology and advertising industries.

According to recently released data from She Runs It, just 29 percent of corporate or executive positions at advertising, media and technology companies are held by women, underscoring the need for initiatives to bridge this gap. At Telaria, women currently comprise 40 percent of the company’s executive team and 45 percent of leadership roles at the director level and above, exceeding industry standards.

“We are proud to partner with She Runs It to ensure there is more equitable representation and inclusion in our industry,” said Jennifer Catto, Chief Marketing Officer at Telaria. “Diversity in backgrounds and ideas is incredibly important — whether you’re developing technology or an advertising campaign. As an executive in an industry that skews predominantly male, my aim is to encourage more women to take a seat at the table and be heard as decision makers and leaders. We employ this belief with our own teams at Telaria and hope to see industry events reflect the changing workplace.”

“We are more motivated than ever to fulfill our mission which is to pave the way for more women to lead at every level of marketing, media and tech,” said Lynn Branigan, President and CEO of She Runs It. “The support of partners like Telaria empowers us to provide the mentoring, loan relief, networking and leadership development opportunities that our members take advantage of.”

As part of the partnership, today Telaria and She Runs It are hosting Mic Drop at Telaria’s global headquarters in NYC. The event will feature a panel of executives from GroupM, Engine, and ColorComm, providing actionable advice to attendees so they may confidently exercise their voice with their colleagues and in public forums. Additionally, a public speaking training will be held with the goal of elevating women speakers and thought leaders in technology and advertising.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) powers the future of TV advertising with proprietary, programmatic software that optimizes ad yield for leading video publishers across desktop, mobile and CTV. Telaria’s clients include the most innovative video content publishers across the globe such as Hulu, SlingTV, SonyVue, PlutoTV, TubiTV, Singtel, Australia’s Nine Entertainment Co, Network 10 and Seven West Media, and Brazil’s Globo.

Telaria is headquartered in New York City and supports its global client base out of 13 offices worldwide across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

About She Runs It

Founded in 1912 as Advertising Women of New York (formerly AWNY), She Runs It exists to pave the way for women to lead at every level of marketing and media. With chapters in New York and Chicago, membership stands at over 3,800 women, men and corporate alliance partners. To learn more about She Runs It, visit Sherunsit.org.