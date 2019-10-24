Loan Guarantee Insurance Services Group Selects William Mills Agency to Launch New CRE Loan Insurance Product, Develop Communications Strategy, Create Company’s Website

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, an independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry, has been chosen to provide a go-to-market plan for a new product offering, develop the overall communications strategy for Loan Guarantee Insurance Services Group (LGIS) and create the company’s corporate website.

With offices in Atlanta and Charleston, Loan Guarantee Insurance Services Group works to deliver innovative insurance protection against foreclosure losses for commercial real estate (CRE) loans to the commercial real estate industry. The company’s new solution, Commercial Property Loan Insurance (CPLI), is a patented loan insurance policy that helps CRE borrowers and lenders by removing the need for often ineffective personal guarantees that are often a hinderance in deals, and replacing it with an investment grade credit enhancement, from borrowers while at the same time mitigating risk for both lender and borrower. As part of the launch, WMA is developing a new website where borrowers can fill out an online application for CPLI.

“We selected William Mills Agency to help us launch our new loan insurance offering because of their well-established reputation in the financial services industry,” said David Eichenblatt, president of LGIS Group. “We are pleased to work with WMA to create our overall communications messaging and to realize the benefits of a successful launch of CPLI to the commercial real estate industry.”

“LGIS Group’s team of insurance, real estate and transaction professionals brings a combined 250 years of experience to the company which enables them to understand the needs of their customers,” said William Mills, CEO, William Mills Agency. “We will showcase that knowledge and leadership to the commercial real estate loan industry and highlight CPLI to the CRE industry.”

About LGIS Group

LGIS Group is the pioneer of Commercial Property Loan Insurance (CPLI) for the CRE lending industry. Through its patented, institutional grade-rated loan guarantee insurance, LGIS Group eliminates the need for bankers to secure onerous personal guarantees from valued customers when providing commercial loans to fund their development, redevelopment and value-add projects. As a proven risk transfer and mitigation strategy, LGIS Group provides significant capital relief to bankers, empowering them to increase volume and profitability across their CRE portfolios while increasing the customer relationship and deposits. LGIS Group also provides benefits for borrowers by transferring risk, lowering costs and expanding their overall capacity for deals, as well as intermediaries (i.e., mortgage brokers, insurance brokers) by offering an impressive new market and revenue source for servicing customers from a project's inception to take out.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is a public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology, insurance, healthcare and retail technology industries. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly-traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.