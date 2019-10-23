South Bend Clinic Invests Additional $5.6 Million in NextGen Healthcare Solutions to Improve Delivery of Value-Based Care

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, announced today that South Bend Clinic, a premier multi-specialty group with ten campuses has made an additional $5.6 million investment in software and services from NextGen Healthcare. The clinic has been using NextGen® Enterprise EHR and PM for many years. It will now incorporate NextGen® Mobile, Population Health Management, Revenue Cycle Management Services and Managed Cloud Services to improve patient outcomes while reducing costs. By upgrading its technology infrastructure and shifting further into value-based care, the clinic projects a $2 million annual return on investment over the coming years.

Kelly Macken-Marble was appointed Chief Executive Officer of South Bend Clinic in September of 2018. Teaming with Chief Operating Officer Shannon Hubler and the physician-led board of directors, Macken-Marble identified six imperatives to ensure the clinic’s long-term success:

Improve the physician experience Implement a scalable and secure IT environment Support population health management in a clinically integrated network Integrate practices with a single revenue cycle function regardless of EHR Increase revenue cycle efficiency Provide enterprise-wide financial transparency

South Bend Clinic turned to its trusted primary EHR and PM partner, NextGen Healthcare, to help identify cost-effective and easy-to-implement and use solutions to these imperatives found in NextGen’s portfolio. With Board approval, South Bend Clinic will deploy NextGen Healthcare’s solutions to take the multi-specialty group to a new level of clinical success and profitability.

“It’s critical for our providers to access colleagues in different specialties real-time across the clinic and community, to share expertise and speed the flow of treatment and diagnosis across all disciplines,” said Macken-Marble. “NextGen Healthcare enables us to deliver clinical value, in terms of improved outcomes, as well as economic value.”

“The visionary leaders at South Bend Clinic represent a bold new breed of healthcare practice executives,” said Rusty Frantz, President and Chief Executive Officer of NextGen Healthcare. “They have a passion for both physicians and patients, and they possess an unwavering commitment to ensuring the financial health of their institution so that it may live on and serve its community. These are true healthcare heroes because mission alone does not keep clinic doors open. NextGen Healthcare is proud to partner with South Bend Clinic to make healthcare better for all.”

About South Bend Clinic

South Bend Clinic has been providing health care to the Indiana community since 1916. Today, its 150 physicians span primary care and 28 specialties with more than 350,000 visits annually. The clinic’s longevity is a testament to the quality care it provides and its ability to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving healthcare world.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

We empower the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.