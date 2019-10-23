CommScope Utilizes Medallia for Real-Time Insights to Power Great Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management today announced that CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, has implemented Medallia Experience Cloud to analyze and act on customer and employee experiences across journeys in real-time. CommScope’s program is part of its overall digital transformation initiative to support customers.

“Medallia helps us understand where to prioritize our efforts based on the customer and business impact. This customer-centric approach is critical to survival in today’s experience-driven world,” said Anne Rogers, VP digital & marketing operations for CommScope.

CommScope is at the forefront of shaping network infrastructure with its products and solutions that enhance people’s lives by making communication faster, easier and more efficient for today’s always-on world. With its passion for building connections through its products and services, CommScope can now connect and communicate with customers around the world, and employees across their journeys, powered by Medallia. Insights from Medallia will enable the company to make experience changes in real-time.

