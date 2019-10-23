AmFed Makes Contribution to Canopy Children’s Solutions in Support of Vulnerable Children

JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Executives from AmFed Companies, LLC, a Jackson-area insurance company that specializes in workers’ compensation, presented Canopy Children’s Solutions with a check for $50,000 to support statewide programs benefitting vulnerable children.

“Mississippi is more than the location of our office and service area. It’s our home,” said Billy Roberts, President and CEO. “Social responsibility is a key factor in AmFed’s company mission and plays a major role in facilitating the ongoing growth and development within our state. Our support of Canopy and their solutions to provide resources and tools for success to the future generations of Mississippians is a way to try to make our home a better place.”

This donation is part of a state-wide push aimed at helping to bolster access to quality solutions committed to serving the mental, behavioral, educational and social needs of children in the state. In Mississippi, 1 in 5 children face a significant behavioral health challenge. Of those affected, it is estimated that nearly 100,000 children go without proper treatment.

“If the headlines read ‘1 in 5 kids in Mississippi have cancer, but less than 20 percent are able to access treatment,’ we wouldn’t stand for it,” said Canopy CEO John Damon. “We are grateful to have the support of AmFed and for them to come alongside us to ensure that children in our state are able to receive the care they need. At Canopy, we believe every child can be a success story. Thanks to AmFed who supports our mission, more kids will have the opportunities and resources to achieve their success.”

ABOUT AMFED COMPANIES, LLC AmFed is a Mississippi-domiciled insurance carrier that was established in 1993 and offers a broad spectrum of workers’ compensation insurance products and services, including Third Party Administration for self-insureds. The company was founded to provide solutions to workers’ compensation issues in Mississippi and has expanded its footprint to include 10 other states in the Southeast. AmFed’s mission is to deliver superior quality services, unparalleled customer service, a wealth of in-house expertise and family values that guide them to do the right thing for their clients, all of the time. Learn more by visiting amfed.com.

ABOUT CANOPY CHILDREN’S SOLUTIONS Canopy’s mission is to help children thrive and families overcome extraordinary challenges by providing a comprehensive continuum of behavioral health, educational, and social service solutions. For more than 100 years, Canopy has provided innovative solutions to many of Mississippi’s most vulnerable youth. Today, Canopy has grown into a robust network of statewide programs. Learn more at mycanopy.org.