Interval International Welcomes LiV Resorts, New Shared Ownership Entrant in Vietnam

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interval International, a leading global provider of vacation services, has added LiV Resorts, the shared ownership component of the Citadines Pearl Hội An, a mixed-use resort development on the outskirts of Da Nang City, Vietnam, to its exchange network. The 21-acre property overlooks An Bang Beach on the South China Sea, named one of the top 25 beaches in Asia by Trip Advisor in 2019.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Abodos Co. Ltd. to the industry with the launch of LiV Resorts, Interval’s first affiliate in Vietnam with a local sales operation,” said Joe Hickman, Interval’s vice president and executive director of business development for Asia-Pacific. “Vietnam is a beautiful destination, with a rich history and cultural heritage rivaling any other country in the region.”

Just a 20-minute drive from the resort, Hội An historic town has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage site and is a major draw for international tourists. Laced with canals, the former port is a melting pot of cultures, reflected in its mix of wooden Chinese shophouses and temples, colorful French colonial buildings, ornate Vietnamese tube houses, and a Japanese covered bridge with a pagoda.

The resort’s design celebrates Hội An’s aesthetic and culture, along with the laid-back feel of An Bang Beach. Set on a lush, palm-shaded lawn, the property includes spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites with an open-plan kitchen, living room, private balconies, and plasma TVs. Amenities at the resort range from a large free-form swimming pool, kid’s pool, to two restaurants and retail shops. A shopping complex with a cinema is coming soon.

“Travelers in Vietnam have only become familiar with vacation ownership over the last few years, opening new opportunities for developers. We situated our property within the Citadines Pearl Hội An complex because its wide array of amenities appeal to consumers of all ages, making it an ideal venue for our new program,” said Nguyen Ky Tam Anh, CEO of LiV Resorts. “We are confident that our relationship with Interval will be most beneficial, as we increase our presence in this sector and build on the opportunity in a growing tourist market.”

The Citadines Pearl Hội An is 30 minutes from Da Nang International Airport, a growing hub for international arrivals from China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, and Singapore.

New members of LiV Resorts will be enrolled as individual members of Interval International and will also become Interval Gold® members, entitling them to a number of flexible exchange opportunities and upgraded benefits and services. These include Interval Options®, the ability to exchange their resort week toward a cruise, hotel, tour, golf or spa vacation, or a unique Interval Experiences adventure; ShortStay Exchange®; discounts on Getaway vacation rentals; Golf Connection, for access to select private courses; special amenities with Dining Connection; City Guides, for insider advice; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® membership, which gives them a certificate in the post redeemable for one free rental day; dining and leisure discounts; and VIP ConciergeSM, for personal assistance, 24/7. Members purchasing a higher level of shared ownership will join at the prestigious Interval Platinum® and receive all the Interval Gold advantages, plus an array of best-in-class leisure and lifestyle benefits and services. These include priority Getaway viewing, free Guest Certificates, and Platinum Escapes.

About Interval International

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises more than 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations. Through offices in 14 countries, Interval offers high-quality products and benefits to resort clients and approximately 2 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs.