DXC Technology and smartShift Announce Agreement to Accelerate and De-risk Customers’ Path to S/4HANA

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced an agreement with smartShift Technologies to enable SAP customers to modernize, migrate and manage their SAP systems in the hyperscale cloud.

The new agreement allows DXC to leverage smartShift’s automation platform and deliver accelerated migrations to S/4HANA. SAP customers gain an unparalleled, automated, end-to-end solution to safely and quickly migrate and modernize their SAP applications and infrastructure – a significant step towards their digital transformation.

Powered by smartShift’s unique Intelligent Automation Platform, DXC will offer customers a way to migrate to S/4HANA that can potentially greatly reduce the time, cost and risk associated with these projects.

“We are excited to combine DXC’s global footprint and delivery capabilities with the power of smartShift’s Intelligent Automation Platform,” said Seth Henry, chairman at smartShift Technologies. “SAP systems around the world tend to be large and complicated, and as a result the move to S/4HANA is in many ways a problem of scale and risk. Our automation platform is designed to address that very issue, as it typically replaces tens of thousands of days of manual labor with an accuracy and precision that no human developer could ever achieve. Gone are the days of rigid, endless and expensive SAP upgrade projects.”

“Customers embracing digital transformation want an innovative, agile partner who can help them build and manage their future digital core platform. DXC’s solutions, powered by smartShift’s Intelligent Automation Platform can facilitate the execution of these type of transformation programs,” said Sreenath A.V., global SAP and Oracle Leader at DXC Technology. “Together, the two companies can help customers migrate to S4/HANA on-premise or in the cloud faster and safer without disrupting their business. With the digital core in place, customers will have greater operational transparency and the resiliency they will need in order to delight their own customers and maintain their advantage in the market.”

smartShift’s automation capabilities complement DXC’s end-to-end services to offer customers the ability to move to S/4HANA and migrate to hyperscale cloud infrastructure, DXC and smartShift’s combined services are offered in a variety of different ways to meet the needs of customers around the globe. Customers can engage on a single project, use automation on a subscription basis, or have DXC and smartShift migrate, modernize and manage the system on an ongoing basis.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology, the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, manages and modernizes mission-critical systems, integrating them with new digital solutions to produce better business outcomes. The company’s global reach and talent, innovation platforms, technology independence and extensive partner network enable more than 6,000 private- and public-sector clients in 70 countries to thrive on change. For more information, visit www.dxc.technology.

About smartShift Technologies

smartShift Technologies provides a smarter way to transform legacy SAP systems and run them in the cloud. Leveraging smartShift’s Intelligent Automation Platform, smartShift clients complete SAP system transformations exponentially faster and with significantly less risk. They upgrade to S/4 HANA in a matter of months, minimize disruption to their business, while freeing up their limited IT resources for higher value, more strategic work. smartShift’s automation has been used to modernize over 1,000 SAP systems, analyze and convert 2B lines of code, while achieving an error rate of less than 0.1%. For more information, visit www.smartShiftTech.com.