OnCourse Learning and Mortgage Champions now offering blended training solution and certification

BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OnCourse Learning and Dale Vermillion’s Mortgage Champions have announced a new partnership to combine their licensing, compliance continuing education and sales training offerings into a seamless solution designed to help lenders develop and retain top talent in today’s competitive mortgage marketplace.

As an initial offering, the collaboration will give mortgage lenders the ability to train and certify newly hired and veteran employees alike. The new solution will leverage a joint library comprised of OnCourse Learning’s expansive catalog of mortgage licensing, compliance and continuing education training, as well as Mortgage Champion’s training for leadership, comprehensive sales, refinances and purchases.

“Our mortgage customers want a proven education provider capable of meeting their licensure and compliance training needs, but also one that addresses and understands the needs of their entire mortgage business,” said Brett Shively, president, OnCourse Learning. “We are thrilled to partner with Mortgage Champions to provide comprehensive education that spans the needs of the broader mortgage business. This partnership provides a strategic approach for helping mortgage loan officers accelerate their careers and grow their businesses.”

“Imagine being able to enroll an employee in a single training program that not only gets them licensed and accredited with comprehensive product knowledge, but also teaches them how to successfully navigate every step of the refinance and purchase sales processes, from lead conversion straight through to close and commitment,” said Dale Vermillion, founder and CEO of Mortgage Champions.

“This is something lenders across-the-board have needed for a long time, but especially in today’s highly competitive market,” Vermillion continued. “There’s no question that lenders who leverage this program to train and certify their salesforce from the ground up will stand head and shoulders above their competition.”

Developed with loan officers in mind, the initiative will seek to help industry professionals display their commitment to individual excellence, ethical integrity and borrower-centric salesmanship by awarding a joint certification to trainees upon completion.

About OnCourse Learning

OnCourse Learning is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider headquartered in the United States. It empowers financial institutions to prepare their frontlines, compliance teams, executive leadership and board of directors with comprehensive enterprise compliance, risk management and professional development education that is effective and engaging. Over 10,000 clients and partners have adopted OnCourse Learning solutions to efficiently manage complexity, change and growth. Plus, over the course of our 40+ year history we have trained over 190,000 individuals with our NMLS-approved licensure and continuing education courses.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.