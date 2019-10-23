Playboy Condoms Debuts Creative Campaign, "Respect Your Partner(s)"

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Thai Nippon Rubber Industries PLC (TNR) announces the launch of Playboy Condoms with a creative campaign called “Respect Your Partner(s).” In association with Playboy Enterprises, TNR is looking to bring to life Playboy’s mission of pursuing pleasure for all. TNR’s products and consequent campaign promote healthy, consensual, and safe sex practices. The new product line features innovation that promises a better condom experience with increased pleasure.

The campaign comes at a critical point for the United States. According to the CDC, the country has seen an increase in STDs for the fourth consecutive year. TNR aims to combat this trend with Playboy Condoms, offering sexually active adults a way to prevent themselves from becoming a part of these alarming figures. The premium line of condoms will be made available to mass market for safely enhanced pleasure. Playboy Condoms are made for sex-positive people, with an aim to pursue healthy, respectful and consensual “play.”

“We are proud of our collaboration with TNR for the launch of Playboy Condoms,” said Reena Patel, Chief Operating Officer, Global Licensing & Joint Ventures at Playboy Enterprises. “Since its inception in 1953, Playboy Enterprises has advocated for a culture where all people are free to pursue pleasure and has worked to establish itself as a convener and leader in sexual wellness. This partnership furthers those goals,” she concludes.

Launched in a variety of tantalizing shapes and textures, Playboy Condoms exceed international quality standards and are electronically tested with a proprietary method. After testing, they are finished with a premium, silky-smooth silicone lubricant to prevent breakage or discomfort.

The full line of Playboy Condoms is available at retail locations across the country, including Walmart. The products are also available online on Amazon through Playboy Condoms’ partnership with Upstart Group, a global e-commerce sales consulting company. Upstart Founder and President Rohan Thambrahalli added, “Our team was excited by the opportunity to work with such an iconic brand to leverage our experience expanding Playboy’s consumer products to the online marketplace.”

About Playboy Enterprises, Inc.

Playboy, one of the most iconic brands in history, reaches a global audience with a diverse portfolio of consumer products, gaming and hospitality and content offerings. Six and a half decades later, what began as a smart, sophisticated and playful men’s magazine has evolved into a global, purpose-driven lifestyle brand that drives more than $3 billion in annual retail sales of Playboy consumer products across 180 countries.

About TNR

Thai Nippon Rubber Industries PLC, is one of the largest condom manufacturers in the world, with an annual production capacity of 2 billion units per year. TNR is a leader in the field of innovation and is committed to providing the best possible products to consumers for maximum safety and pleasure. As a publicly traded company on the Thai Stock Exchange, TNR is poised for even more expansion, with additional manufacturing lines already under construction. TNR is a world-class supplier that is setting new standards in quality and achieving some very exciting breakthroughs, resulting in new products that are not available anywhere else on the market.

About Upstart Group USA

The Upstart Group is an e-commerce sales consulting group based in Chicago, IL, with offices in Seattle, Washington, Dubai, UAE, and Shanghai, China.