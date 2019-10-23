Kaman Executes Long Term Agreement With Winglet Technology, LLC

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaman Composites - Wichita, Inc. (KCW), a division of Kaman Aerosystems, announced today that it has entered into a strategic Long Term Agreement (LTA) with Winglet Technology, LLC to continue to supply Citation Sovereign Composite Winglet Systems.

“Our partnership with Winglet Technology has been very successful in providing the industry with a first class aftermarket product, and led to this LTA, which will further strengthen our relationship,” stated Mark Withrow, V.P. and General Manager, Kaman Composites U.S.

Winglet Technology is an industry leader of winglet design for business jet aircraft, providing unparalleled performance to owner/operators.

“Kaman Composites has earned this agreement with their approach to collaboration and assuring that customer expectations are understood and met. We are excited to enter this new chapter of our partnership and product offering,” said Bob Kiser, Owner, Winglet Technology, LLC.

All composite detail parts and assemblies are manufactured and delivered from the KCW facility in Wichita, Kansas. Deliveries are expected to extend through 2024.

About Kaman Composites Wichita

KCW, an AS9100 Rev D registered company located in Wichita, KS, offers a full line of services in composites from design, prototyping and testing, to full production of composite components and assemblies. KCW fabricates components for the defense, aerospace, and commercial markets. KCW is Nadcap accredited for composite processing, NDI, and chemical processing. KCW offers MRO composite repair services under their FAA certified Part 145 repair station in Wichita, Kansas.

About Kaman Aerosystems

Kaman Aerosystems is a division of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN.) The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; production of the K-MAX® medium-to-heavy lift helicopter and support for the company's SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime aircraft. The company, which was founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut. More information is available at www.kaman.com.

About Winglet Technology

Winglet Technology will be exhibiting at the 2019 NBAA Annual Convention in Las Vegas, NV this year at Booth #5610. Winglet Technology was granted FAA Supplemental Type Certificates (STC) to install their winglet design on Cessna’s Citation X in July of 2009 and Citation Sovereign in June 2017. Winglet Technology is an industry leader in advanced winglet design, integration and certification. The firm is located at 8200 East 34th Street North, Suite 1410 in Wichita, Kansas, 67226. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.winglet-technology.com. For inquiries, contact Winglet Technology at (316) 524-9300 or e-mail at Sales@Winglet-Technology.com.