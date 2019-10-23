 GigNet and World Cinema to Offer Hotel Guest Televisions through Best Buy

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure Company with a 19,200 fiber-kilometer broadband network from Costa Mujeres to Cancun to Tulum, announced today it will offer commercial grade televisions for hotel guest entertainment through Best Buy Business as part of the WorldVue® Powered by GigNet product suite.

With an expansive collection of commercial and consumer-grade products and services, Best Buy Business offers customized solutions specifically designed for the hospitality industry to ensure hotel guests have access to in-room entertainment and programming equal to or better than what they experience at home. Hoteliers are also guaranteed rapid installation and service request response powered by the 400-technician strong team from World Cinema and GigNet – backed by Tech Services Mexico.

“GigNet now offers Commercial Televisions through Best Buy, along with the WorldVue® Powered by GigNet product suite, which has WorldCastSM powered by WorldVue® as a casting solution for guests to connect their device to hotel WiFi and casting app content to the TV for viewing,” said Mark Carney, Chief Business Development Officer for GigNet.

In addition to the latest and exclusive, commercial-grade TVs from the industry’s top manufacturers, Best Buy offers 24/7 support to assist hotels with any questions. The company offers a wide-range of installation and setup services, each done in a timely manner and with minimal disruption to a hotel’s business. Best Buy strives to provide a seamless, stress-free experience for hotels and their guests by managing all aspects of on-site installations.

GigNet has partnered with World Cinema, Inc., a leader of in-room entertainment in North America with more than 4,000 hotel customers, to provide “over-the-top (OTT)” streaming content and casting solutions to hotel properties in the Mexican Caribbean. The service, branded “WorldVue® Powered by GigNet,” allows hotels to customize their TV menu screen with the services and information for their guests, such as spa, restaurants, gym hours, maps and directions, and featured amenities. In addition, the OTT media enables guests to view live television programming on personal devices and stream their content over the Internet from the comfort of their guest room.

“We are delighted to partner with Best Buy in the Mexican Caribbean to add these commercial-grade products to our robust offerings delivered over our broadband network. In addition, the white-glove installation services provided by Best Buy and the quality, commercial-grade televisions allow us to deliver the kinds of in-room entertainment hotel guests are demanding. We look forward to offering these services with World Cinema and Best Buy,” Carney explained.

“We are setting a new international standard for the Mexican Caribbean with our Internet and WiFi solutions, and by adding valuable partner solutions, such as Best Buy’s premier offerings,” said GigNet’s Chairman & CEO Paul A. Moore. “As a Digital Infrastructure Company, we are leveraging our connectivity to do more, including providing OTT content, commercial TVs, device streaming and casting to help our hospitality customers focus on what they do best – operate their property – while we meet their connectivity and media needs.”

About GigNet

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Digital Infrastructure Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. The Company is actively adding customers to its 19,200 fiber-kilometer broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 160,000 hotel rooms and over 23 million annual airport visitors.

For Company Information: www.GigNetInc.com

For Product and Sales information: www.GigNet.mx

About Best Buy

We at Best Buy work hard every day to enrich the lives of consumers through technology, whether they come to us online, visit our stores or invite us into their homes. We do this by solving technology problems and addressing key human needs across a range of areas, including entertainment, productivity, communication, food, security and health.

About World Cinema

World Cinema is a market leader innovating and delivering technology and services to guest-centric properties. From its start in 1974, the Company is one of the first property technology innovators. Today World Cinema is building on that legacy as a stable and trusted provider of video and data services to some of the largest owners and managers of hotel and multi-family brands in the world.

For company information: www.wcitv.com

Request a demo: sales@wcitv.com