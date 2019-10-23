Blain’s Farm & Fleet Announces a Fifth Location in Michigan

JANESVILLE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blain’s Farm & Fleet is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement for a fifth Michigan location in the City of Walker - Standale Shopping District. The Walker store is slated to open in Fall 2020. This announcement comes on the heels of opening a new store in Holland, MI earlier this month. With the addition of Walker, Michigan, Blain’s Farm & Fleet will be able to better serve the Grand Rapids area. This will increase the amount of Blain's Farm & Fleet locations to 43 across Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Iowa.

“Everything is falling into place,” said Jane Blain Gilbertson, Owner and President of Blain’s Farm & Fleet. “We would like to thank Mayor Carey and the entire planning, development and engineering teams for their professionalism and assistance, as well as the leadership at Meijer’s who will be our new neighbors. We are thrilled that we continue finding like-minded partners who share our values as a family owned Midwestern retailer and appreciate the unique community-focused environment we offer. Michigan and Blain’s Farm & Fleet Stores were made for one another!”

Similar to the Holland and Traverse City locations, the Walker store will be built from the ground up in the Standale Shopping District next to Meijer at the corner of Wilson Ave and Lake Michigan Ave in Kent County. Blain’s Farm & Fleet is planning to construct a 106,000 square foot store with a state-of-the-art automotive service center and a full drive thru area which will allow customers to make purchases without even leaving their vehicle. If all goes according to plan, Blain’s Farm & Fleet hopes to begin construction early next year for a Fall 2020 opening.

The new store will bring about 100 new jobs to the community. These will include a mix of full-time and part-time positions including store managers, cashiers, department product experts, small engine repair and auto service technicians and managers. The company is planning to conduct hiring fairs in Summer and early Fall 2020.

“At Blain’s, we have a family culture where we treat our associates like family and our customers like neighbors,” says Jane Blain Gilbertson. “We love it when our new neighbors suggest where they would like to see our next store, and the Walker Area is one of those locations. We are very excited to begin serving our new neighbors in Walker and the surrounding areas!”

Since 1955, Blain’s Farm & Fleet has earned the reputation of choosing only the highest quality products and brands and offering them at Farm & Fleet prices. Blain’s Farm & Fleet currently has 42 locations throughout Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin with a wide variety of products that appeal to everyone. Here are examples of some of the products and brands you will find at a Blain’s Farm & Fleet:

Clothing: Carhartt, Wolverine, Dickies, Under Armour, Columbia, Levi's, Lee

Footwear: Skechers, Keds, Reebok, Puma, Sorel, Keen, Asics, New Balance

Tools & Hardware: DeWalt, Milwaukee, Stanley, Craftsman

Paint & Supplies: Benjamin Moore, Valspar, MinWax, Rustoleum, Graco, Purdy

Automotive: Pennzoil, Valvoline, Mobile 1, Mystik, Fram, Prestone, Sea Foam, Meguiar’s

Tire & Auto Repair Service: Michelin, Goodyear, Cooper

Sporting Goods: Realtree, Scent-Lok, Yeti, Coleman, Rapala, Plano, Sun Dolphin

Home & Housewares: KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Keurig, T-Fal, Lodge, Dyson, Tide, Bounty

Pet Department: Purina, Blue Buffalo, Hills Science Diet, Iams, Canidae, Taste of the Wild, Kong, Greenies

Agriculture: King Kutter, Nutrena, Behrens, Guardian, Manna Pro, Ware, Weaver Leather

Lawn & Garden: Scotts, Miracle-Gro, RoundUp, Fiskars, Weber, Char-Broil

Outdoor Power Equipment: Troy-Bilt, Husqvarna, Cub Cadet, Briggs & Stratton

For more information, visit FarmandFleet.com.