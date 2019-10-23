Perficient Announces Partnership With Dallas Mavericks

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced it has entered into a partnership with the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise.

“Dallas is a thriving business market, rich with Fortune 1000 enterprises digitally transforming to deliver innovative and amazing customer experiences,” said Bill Davis, Perficient’s vice president of marketing and communications. “We’re thrilled to enter into this relationship with the Mavericks, an organization well-regarded for their intense focus on customer experience and also deeply committed to the Dallas metroplex region.”

Under terms of the agreement, Perficient will receive a variety of marketing and corporate engagement benefits.

“It’s exciting to add a fast-growing, successful, and dynamic global consulting firm like Perficient to our partner family,” said Ryan Mackey, Dallas Mavericks EVP. “Perficient’s already enabling many of Dallas’s largest and most recognizable brands to thrive in the digital era, and we’re looking forward to helping them gain additional awareness in our market and beyond.”

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Our work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Perficient's professionals serve clients from a network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India and China. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Platinum Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Advanced Pivotal Ready Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, and a Sitecore Platinum Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2019. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.