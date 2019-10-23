OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Coming to T-Mobile This Year to Light up the Un-carrier’s 5G Nationwide

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OnePlus and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today unveiled the new OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren and announced the Un-carrier will be the ONLY place in the U.S. to get this 5G superphone. T-Mobile also announced plans to cover 200 million people with 5G on 600 MHz before the end of this year, accelerating the Un-carrier’s 5G rollout and making T-Mobile the country’s first 5G network expected to deliver nationwide 5G coverage and service – an important foundation for broad and deep 5G for All from New T-Mobile.

The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is a limited-edition superphone, created in collaboration with McLaren that centers on innovation and premium design, available ONLY at T-Mobile. And in areas yet to get 5G, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren absolutely flies on T-Mobile’s LTE network with all the latest speed boosting technologies. Pricing and availability details will be available later this year.

“5G is the most transformative technology of our lifetime – faster speeds, better coverage, real-time responses, more connections. It’ll dramatically change our mobile experience, fuel brand new experiences and drive billions in economic growth and jobs, but only if everyone can get access to broad, deep 5G,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “At T-Mobile, we’re on a mission to bring 5G to everyone, and together with Sprint, the New T-Mobile can make sure that the entire country can benefit meaningfully from the future of wireless.”

“At OnePlus we believe that 5G is the future,” said Pete Lau, CEO and Founder of OnePlus. “T-Mobile has always been a great partner, and T-Mobile’s expansive 5G network on the 600 MHz spectrum makes it the perfect opportunity for us to exclusively launch the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren in the United States.”

T-Mobile has been building toward broad 5G on 600 MHz for two years, laying a foundation with 5G-ready equipment. To date, the Un-carrier has thousands of 5G-ready towers and cell sites capable of lighting up 5G on 600 MHz spectrum, and no other 5G signal will be as strong or as reliable for broad coverage. That means T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network will be able to cover more people in more places and work indoors and out, unlike the competitors current 5G networks which can be blocked by things like walls, glass and leaves.

T-Mobile’s 5G network on 600 MHz is just the start of the journey to 5G for All and provides a critical low-band foundation. Together with Sprint, the New T-Mobile will have the ability to add critical depth with mid-band spectrum for broad coverage and performance as well as mmWave spectrum for hotspot-like coverage in dense urban areas. Only this combination will deliver a 5G network with both breadth and depth, something the carriers simply cannot do as quickly. The stakes are high for the U.S., as billions in economic growth and jobs are expected to come from 5G and the innovations it will unleash.

The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren touts a 6.67” Fluid Display, 90 Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution for a smooth experience. It packs three cameras, including a 48MP main camera, 3X optical zoom and an 117˚ Ultra-Wide-Angle lens. And so that customers don’t have to worry if their 4085 mAh battery runs low, it’s equipped with Warp Charge 30T, that gives a full charge in just an hour. Even the phone case of the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is meticulously designed, with Alcantara, a composite fabric material which provides soft and subtle feel plus durability and unparalleled grip.

To learn more about the new OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren at T-Mobile, please visit https://www.t-mobile.com/devices/5g-phones. For more about T-Mobile’s 5G network, visit www.t-mobile.com/coverage, and to learn more about the proposed T-Mobile/Sprint merger, visit www.NewTMobile.com.

Only customers with a 600 MHz 5G capable device will be able to access T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network. No 5G signal is as reliable (traveling far and deep) as 600MHz. 5G: 5G is still developing, not all devices & signals are compatible. Coverage in growing number of areas. While 5G access won’t require a certain plan or feature, some uses/services might. See Coverage details, Terms & Conditions, and Open Internet information for network management details (like video optimization) at T-Mobile.com.

