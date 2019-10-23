Felix Payment System Security Assured with Intertrust whiteCryption®

SAN FRANCISCO & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intertrust, the pioneer in Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology and leading provider of application security solutions, has announced a partnership to safeguard the Felix payment system with Intertrust’s whiteCryption® application shielding technology which will protect the platform from third-party tampering. Felix, developed by Gentek Global, is designed to make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses to get paid by transforming smartphones into payment terminals.

The Felix system can be easily integrated into transactions including online shopping, bill settlement, airline tickets, hotel stays, and other purchases. It is the first payment system that allows users with an NFC-enabled Android phone and a contactless payment method to complete purchases by tapping their contactless payment cards against their smartphones while shopping, both online and face to face. Felix can be delivered as either a standalone mPOS application or as an SDK to be integrated into third-party apps.

Independent testing lab Riscure will provide product evaluation services for the Felix platform as it undergoes Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance certification, which ensures all sellers safely and securely accept, store, process, and transmit cardholder data during credit card transactions. Full PCI security evaluation of Felix is expected to finalize before Christmas 2019. These partnerships will play a critical role as Felix is field-tested in imminent Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) pilots.

“Our partnership is helping move Felix closer to its goal of safe, frictionless shopping right on your smartphone,” said Andrew Snyder, Technical Business Director at Intertrust. “Felix’s convenient tap-to-pay approach, with whiteCryption working in the background to assure safety, makes it a pretty powerful way for users to get the most out of their online shopping experience.”

Intertrust’s whiteCryption provides a bulwark against reverse engineering and tampering via cutting-edge obfuscation, self-defense, and key protection techniques to safeguard software application code, proprietary data, and company information across platforms including Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux embedded. With Felix, customer payments are processed both in-person and online by holding contactless bank cards against Android smartphones. The system uses the built-in Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to read the card data and send it through Felix for payment processing.

“Our collaboration with Intertrust prevents cybercriminals from using techniques such as reverse engineering or hacking smartphone memory to find security keys,” said Owen Newport, CEO & co-founder, Gentek Global. “This means Felix users can rest easy knowing sensitive payment card details and other personal information are shielded from bad actors.”

Typically, to address strict security requirements Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) technologies require external hardware to facilitate card acceptance and PIN processing. Felix is the first commercial solution to enable both card acceptance and PIN entry on the same device in a secure manner, without additional hardware.

Additional information is available at intertrust.com

