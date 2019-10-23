Influx Launches Integrated Cinema Tickets, Food and Beverage Sales on Digital Sales Channels for Marcus Theatres®

DALLAS & MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Influx Worldwide, the leading provider of technology services and solutions for movie theaters, recently launched integrated ticketing, food and beverage sales kiosks in the United States. The service was introduced at the new Movie Tavern® by Marcus in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Influx also recently enabled food and beverage sales on the Marcus Theatres mobile applications for iOS and Android devices with exhaustive options for customization.

Moviegoers can now not only pre-order popcorn, nachos and soda, but also enjoy the convenience of ordering pizzas with a variety of toppings, pastas with their choice of sauces, and sandwiches, exactly the way they’d like them made. Food and beverage ordering is available from the time of booking movie tickets all the way into the feature presentation.

“We are proud to take another step in offering our guests enhanced convenience and choice by digital ordering of food and beverage through our mobile app and kiosks,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president & CEO of Marcus Theatres. “We believe guests will appreciate the interface that allows for easy ordering and enjoy having their food delivered directly to their seat. We will strive to roll out the digital ordering service to as many of our locations as possible,'' he added.

“We are excited and proud of our association with Marcus Theatres in building their digital ticketing channels,” said Harish Anand Thilakan, CEO of Influx Worldwide. Commenting on what made this solution unique, he added, “it is the first a cinema operating multiple software systems is able to sell tickets and food and beverage from one terminal.”

The combined Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern mobile application is available for download from the App Store and Google Play Store.

