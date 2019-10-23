Avaya Extends Partnership with NVT Phybridge to Accelerate “Plug-and-Play” Solutions for IP Modernization

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced a resale agreement with NVT Phybridge to provide its Long Reach, Single Pair PoE switches for IP Modernization as part of Avaya’s unified communications portfolio.

NVT Phybridge is a global leader in long reach PoE (Power over Ethernet), making long distance IP connections simple, secure, and cost-effective. Its series of long reach switches enable customers to modernize to an IP-based network, transforming existing or new infrastructure into an IP path with power. NVT Phybridge long reach PoE switches are proven to help customers save money, eliminate risk and disruption, and create a robust and highly secure network platform; eliminating infrastructure barriers that keep customers stuck on TDM. This is especially important for large enterprises like hospitals, universities, government installations, hotels and others looking to accelerate their digital transformation with new unified communications solutions that would have previously required them to rip and replace existing network and telephony cabling. Now organizations can transform their existing and proven voice infrastructure into an IP backbone without the disruption or the increased costs.

“Avaya is making it easier for organizations and large enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives with advanced unified communications and collaborations solutions, while keeping their existing telephony and networking infrastructure,” said Hardy Meyers, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Development, Avaya. “We’ve had great success with customers in leveraging NVT Phybridge to underpin our UC implementations in legacy environments. By incorporating their plug-and-play solutions into the portfolio Avaya offers directly to market, we can provide our compelling, cost-effective UC offer to a wider range of enterprises globally.”

Avaya customer Nick Kwiatkowski, Unified Communications Manager at Michigan State University said, “The combination of the NVT Phybridge PoLRE® switch solution and our Avaya UC solutions has helped to enable an affordable, and non-disruptive migration path to IP. Being able to upgrade our infrastructure without disruption while experiencing the simplicity, stability, and ease of deployment has allowed us to deliver the latest Avaya technology and features to our users. We have been able to simplify network requirements to accelerate our digital transformation. Both companies made it easy for us to seamlessly upgrade our solutions in a timely manner helping us to avoid costly and disruptive infrastructure upgrades.”

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.

About NVT Phybridge

NVT Phybridge is a global leader in Power over Long Reach Ethernet (PoLRE) solutions, using Modern LAN Principles and SmartPathPoE™ technology to make IP connections simple, secure, and cost-effective. The award-winning CHARIoT series of enterprise-grade switches help customers simplify digital transformation and modernize to an IP-based network; leveraging existing or new infrastructure to create a robust IP path with power. NVT Phybridge is a North American-based technology company with global reach dedicated to practical innovation. Our number one priority is bringing innovative and affordable solutions to market that are technologically advanced as well as practical for the customer; maximizing the return on investment of any IoT modernization project.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, expected cash savings and statements about growth, exchange listing and improved operational metrics. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, considering these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Source: Avaya Newsroom