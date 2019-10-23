Truepic Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Ready for Guidewire Add-On

SAN DIEGO & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Truepic, provider of an end-to-end virtual inspection solution for insurers, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that Truepic has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect™ as a Solution partner. The companies also announced that Truepic’s new plug and play Ready for Guidewire validated add-on, created using the Guidewire DevConnect™ developer platform, is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Truepic’s Ready for Guidewire add-on makes it easy for insurers on Guidewire ClaimCenter™ to access Truepic Vision, a secure virtual inspection solution that leverages forensic technology to add a level of trust to virtual inspections, without leaving Guidewire InsurancePlatform™. A Truepic Vision inspection can be ordered seamlessly through ClaimCenter and can replace an in-person inspection - lowering costs, increasing customer satisfaction, and enhancing efficiency while also reducing fraud.

“We’re excited to offer trusted virtual inspection, directly integrated into Guidewire ClaimCenter”, said Craig Stack, Founder & COO of Truepic. “Traditional inspections are slow, expensive, and riddled with human error and fraud. Truepic’s patent protected imaging technology can now collect the verified documentation that insurers require with a single click in ClaimCenter. Together we can reduce cost, reduce fraud, and delight customers.”

This Truepic Ready for Guidewire add-on is enabling insurance claims staff to experience the benefits of Truepic Vision which allows them to:

Communicate directly with their policyholders and request photos and videos of vehicles, houses, offices, and more;

Receive high resolution images, that cannot be altered or edited, with full and accurate time, date and geolocation data, as well as fraud checks protected by eight individual patents; and

Take advantage of a pay-as-you-go system.

"We are pleased to welcome Truepic as a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner,” said Becky Mattick, senior director, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. “The Truepic Vision Ready for Guidewire add-on gives claims teams access to its virtual inspection solution from within ClaimCenter, enabling a quick and trusted inspection process, and as a result, high levels of customer service.”

About Truepic Vision

Truepic Vision is the fastest, most trustworthy virtual inspection solution for insurance carriers and lenders. It integrates our patented Controlled Capture technology into a seamless virtual inspection experience for your customers, with the same level of authenticity and trust as an in-person inspection. More information can be found at www.truepic.com/insurance.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect™ is a global network of select companies that provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Our worldwide community helps contribute to the success of our mutual customers in the general insurance industry by delivering Guidewire software implementations, value-add solution and technology offerings, and guidance on insurance industry best practices.

Guidewire DevConnect™ is a developer platform that enables Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners to create innovative add-ons that integrate with Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ products. DevConnect add-ons feature plug-and-play integration, full-fidelity upgrades, and enhanced support - enabling insurers to focus on innovation and growth. With a complete set of APIs, software development kits, and associated tools, DevConnect provides everything that the independent general insurance developer community needs to rapidly design and build feature-rich add-ons for Guidewire products and publish them in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program. For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.