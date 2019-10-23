Ubicquia and Altiostar Expand Partnership to Accelerate Rural Broadband

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ubicquia®, the global leader in simply smart, simply connected network and IoT platforms for smart cities, and Altiostar, the pioneer in open virtualized radio access network (vRAN) technology, today announced an expansion of their partnership that will integrate Ubicquia’s new Ubimetro™ streetlight-powered small cell for CBRS spectrum with Altiostar’s Open vRAN software. The Open vRAN-integrated Ubimetro small cell is compatible with more than 50 million existing streetlights across the US allowing municipalities, utilities, wireless internet service providers (WISPs) and mobile network operators (MNOs) to expedite service deployments with the industry’s lowest total cost of ownership (TCO).

“With the FCC allocating $4.9 billion to accelerate rural broadband, our new Altiostar vRAN-enabled CBRS Ubimetro small cell with fiber and DOCSIS backhaul will enable Wireless Internet Service Providers to leverage local fiber and cable infrastructure to close the digital divide,” said Ian Aaron, CEO of Ubicquia. “With more than 750 independent cable operators and 2,000 municipally owned utilities, our new Ubimetro CBRS small cell solves the site selection, power and transport issues that will facilitate local broadband partnerships that will connect the unconnected.”

“Ubicquia’s Ubimetro streetlight small cell is designed to expand Altiostar’s vRAN deployment scenarios in the US and around the globe for a broad variety of use cases,” said Thierry Maupilé, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Product Management at Altiostar. “Building these new networks on enterprise virtual machines, combined with Ubimetro’s ability to leverage more than 360 million streetlights globally provides our customers—from cities and campuses to utilities and operators—the fastest time to market with the lowest total cost of ownership as well as the ability to leverage advanced algorithms for interference mitigation and increased coordination with the macro network.”

Today’s news follows last week’s announcement by Ubicquia that its Ubimetro suite of small cell products will also offer Citizens Broadband Radio Services (CBRS) capabilities. The Ubimetro portfolio of small cells are designed to support the network of the future, including 4G/5G, millimeter-wave spectrum, CBRS, and now Altiostar’s Open vRAN. Ubimetro provides a network-agnostic architecture with integrated MIMO antennas, a wide range of radio frequency front ends, and Ethernet, fiber and DOCSIS backhaul options.

Ubimetro’s unique, patent-pending design makes the small cells compatible with the existing infrastructure of more than 360 million streetlights worldwide. Their design allows for ultra-fast, easy plug-in deployment and renders them invisible from the street, helping network operators, cities and utilities solve their site acquisition challenges. Ubimetro’s technology is field-proven with service providers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. Ubicquia will be demonstrating its suite of products at MWC Los Angeles in South Hall #1246.

About Ubicquia

Ubicquia offers municipalities, utilities and mobile operators a cost-effective and expandable platform for deploying smart city, broadband and small cell services. The company’s Ubicell™ and Ubimetro™ product lines are NEMA socket-compliant and compatible with more than 360 million streetlights globally. Ubicquia is actively involved in organizations such as 20-20 Cities, GSMA and the LoRa Alliance to help drive efforts to make global smart connectivity a reality. To learn more about how Ubicquia can make your city simply connected and simply smart™, visit www.ubicquia.com or follow us on Twitter @ubicquia.

About Altiostar

Altiostar provides a 5G-ready virtualized RAN software solution that supports open interfaces and disaggregates the hardware from the software to build an open multi-vendor web-scale network. This solution supports macro and small cells, indoor and outdoor, enabling interference management, carrier aggregation and dual reception to improve the efficiency of the network and enhances the Quality of Experience for the user while providing broadband speeds. Operators can add intelligence, quickly adapt the software for different services and automate operations to rapidly scale the network. For more information, contact marketing@altiostar.com or visit www.altiostar.com.