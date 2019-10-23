DreamBox Learning Expands Reach in Schools and Districts Across the U.S.

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DreamBox Learning®, the company that pioneered Intelligent Adaptive Learning™ technology used in schools and districts across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, today announced the addition of new district partners now leveraging the power of DreamBox Learning to drive student achievement in mathematics.

These new districts join the more than 3 million students and 130,000 educators that are already increasing student achievement in math with DreamBox. New partners for this academic year include:

Compton Unified School District, Calif.

Lubbock Independent School District, Texas

McAllen Independent School District, Texas

Newport News Public Schools, Va.

Pinellas County Schools, Fla.

Prince George’s County Public Schools, Md.

Shelby County Public Schools, Tenn.

Trenton Public Schools, N.J.

Wake County Public Schools, N.C.

“At DreamBox, we are driven by a belief that a high-quality math education is essential to preparing students for future success regardless of race, gender or zip code,” said Jessie Woolley-Wilson, president and CEO of DreamBox Learning. “We know that we can help these districts move the needle. We’re excited to reach new educators and students in these districts and to help them build confidence in math while also building competence.”

DreamBox dynamically adapts to students’ learning both within and between math lessons in English or Spanish, offering students the right lesson at the right time. Independent research from Harvard University's Center for Education Policy Research shows that when students use DreamBox for just one hour a week, they can improve their math scores by nearly 60 percent over expected growth norms on the NWEA MAP Assessment. DreamBox is also the only elementary online math program with the highest rating of “Strong” from Johns Hopkins’ EvidenceforESSA.org. While supporting student learning, the K-8 digital platform also empowers educators with real-time insights and immediate, relevant, and actionable professional development opportunities.

“We selected DreamBox to complement math instruction in our district because of the technology’s ability to meet each student where they are through personalized math instruction,” said Dr. Darin Brawley, Superintendent of Compton Unified School District. “As a district, we’re committed to supporting both teachers and students with the best tools available to improve their learning experience, and DreamBox is one such tool we believe will assist us in closing our achievement gaps in math.”

DreamBox’s latest expansion caps off a year of significant growth as well as accolades for the company and its CEO, Jessie Woolley-Wilson. In addition to achieving more than 30 percent year-over-year district growth, DreamBox hired several new executives and more than 70 new employees. DreamBox also received multiple awards for education innovation including Seattle Business’ Tech Impact Award for “Education” and EdTech Breakthrough’s “Best Math Learning Solution.” This summer, Woolley-Wilson was also named the winner of EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the Pacific Northwest region in the “Trailblazers” category.

About DreamBox Learning

DreamBox Learning, founded in 2006 in Bellevue, Washington, is the only K-8 digital math program powered by students, built by and for educators, and independently proven to positively impact student achievement. DreamBox dynamically adapts and differentiates in real time based not only on students’ answers, but also on how they solve problems. Along with actionable reporting and tools that empower differentiation for all learners, DreamBox gives teachers content-specific professional development and provides administrators with insights about how all students are progressing. The company’s pioneering platform has won more than 40 top education and technology industry awards and is used by 130,000 teachers and more than three million students in all 50 states and throughout Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit http://www.dreambox.com/.