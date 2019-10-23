San Francisco Blockchain Week Walks the Walk: Event Vendors Go from Cash to Crypto with Squarelink and Stablecoin Terra

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--San Francisco Blockchain Week (SFBW), a leading event on blockchain innovation, is partnering with Squarelink, a blockchain account platform, and Terra, a payment network with a price-stable currency, to offer event vendors the opportunity to accept payments in cryptocurrency. By utilizing Squarelink's Event Pass DApp, paired with Terra's price-stable currency, food trucks, retailers and other vendors at SFBW will now be able to transact payments in cryptocurrency with instant liquidity easily and without risk.

In its second year, SFBW will host more than 5,000 attendees from across the globe. The event spans six days across multiple venues and includes the Crypto Economics Security Conference (CESC), Epicenter (Main Event), a Blockchain Career Fair, and a DeFi Hackathon. SFBW aims to offer an immersive and educational experience for attendees. Consistent with that aim, this year’s SFBW is encouraging attendees and event vendors to use and accept cryptocurrency.

“San Francisco Blockchain Week was created to stimulate conversations about the possibilities of blockchain technology,” said Ronen Kirsh, SFBW organizer and Dekrypt Capital co-founder. “We’re starting to see the use of cryptocurrency in the real world and this year’s event reflects that. We’re excited to take steps to involve our vendors in the cryptocurrency experience and continue to drive mainstream adoption.”

Through Squarelink’s Event Pass, event-goers will be able to use Terra’s US dollar-pegged stablecoin to make purchases from food trucks and other vendors at SFBW. Squarelink’s easy-to-use interface is powered by patented cryptography that enables users to securely recover lost private keys, which are not kept custodially by Squarelink. Squarelink’s Event Pass also lets event organizers quickly set up a user-friendly, crypto-based point of sale (POS) economy.

Terra offers users a basket of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies, including KRW, USD, SGD, and IMF’s SDR. Terra’s currencies are further collateralized by a second native token called Luna, ensuring the price-stability of their Terra UST, which is pegged to the US dollar, will be used as the main currency at SFBW. Terra has been pushing mass adoption of its stablecoins and blockchain payments network through a formidable e-commerce alliance that includes Asia-Pacific giants such as TMON (e-commerce, Korea), Baemin (food delivery, Korea), Carousell (C2C, SEA), Qoo10 (e-commerce, SEA), and Tiki (e-commerce, Vietnam). Through these partners, Terra recently launched its Korea-based payments app CHAI, gaining over 500,000 users in less than four months. Most recently, Terra also announced partnerships with Korea’s largest convenience store chain, CU, and their largest payment processor, BC Card, to power both online and offline transactions in Korea.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Terra to introduce attendees at SFBW to a new way of making purchases,” commented Squarelink CTO Alex Patin. “Last month, at ETHBoston, Squarelink Event Pass was used for over 1,500 food truck transactions. We can’t wait to share our user-friendly POS system at San Francisco Blockchain Week.”

Squarelink’s Event Pass provides a means to securely generate and distribute wallets to attendees, fund these wallets, and set up merchants to accept crypto payments and convert these payments to dollars.

Event Pass also includes other functionalities, such as allowing organizers to create and circulate cryptocurrency with customizable features, enabling unique, streamlined experiences.

To foster dialogue and connections for the next phase of blockchain technology development, Squarelink and Terra will also be bringing together thought leaders for an invite-only reception on October 30 at Monroe SF.

About SFBW:

SF Blockchain Week seeks to provide a world-class education for both consumers and developers with the goal of pushing the boundaries of blockchain innovation. The focus of this week-long, immersive experience is to help the industry reach mainstream adoption through fundamental education and engagement with projects leading the way. There is truly something for everyone at this action-packed event.

About Squarelink:

Squarelink is a one-stop blockchain account platform providing frictionless and secure access to DApps on multiple blockchains. Squarelink’s easy to use interface, beginning with a single username and password, improves user experience without compromising security. Our account platform is powered by patented cryptography enabling users to securely recover lost private keys, which are not held custodially by us. One application of our platform is our product Event Pass, which allows event organizers to create and circulate cryptocurrency with customizable features, stable value, and immediate liquidity. Squarelink was founded by a team of Harvard alums, fellows, and faculty with a vision to develop technologies that enable the mainstream accessibility of blockchain.

About Terra:

Terra has designed a price-stable digital currency that powers a next-generation payment network on the blockchain. Terra is partnering with an ever-growing alliance of global e-commerce platforms to bring blockchain’s benefits, such as low transaction costs, to merchants and everyday consumers. By bridging the gap between digital currencies and real-world application, Terra aims to evolve into an open platform for innovative financial DApps and grow the real GDP of the blockchain economy. For more information, go to https://terra.money/.