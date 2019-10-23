simPRO and Square Announce Partnership to Offer Robust Payment Processing in the Field Service Industry

BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--simPRO has announced a partnership with Square to provide fast and simple payment processing options to field service professionals. simPRO is a comprehensive software solution with features to simplify field service management for trade contracting businesses.

The Square integration with simPRO will provide field service businesses with an innovative mobile payment solution to help them get paid on the spot. Now, simPRO users will have the ability to accept card payments at the time of service, receive funds as early as the next business day, and issue invoices from the field.

The intuitive functionality of Square’s features helps businesses reduce paper work, administrative tasks, and billing errors.

“Processing payments and managing transactions is an important part of the field service workflow,” says Jonathan Eastgate, simPRO Chief Technology Officer. “By partnering with Square’s trusted payment platform, we are simplifying the billing and invoicing process for our customers.”

simPRO will be the first field service management software partner for Square. Square’s Global Head of Partnerships, Pankaj Bengani, says the partnership is an exciting opportunity for the company to serve more field service businesses as they continue to expand globally.

"Square has seen strong growth among sellers in the field service industry who enjoy the ability to have a mobile and simple payments solution that they can carry in their pocket to get paid no matter where they are," says Pankaj. "We are excited to partner with simPRO who can help us better support businesses across this industry. Together we can equip them with all the tools they need to grow and thrive."

To get started with the Square integration, visit the simPRO & Square integrations page.

About simPRO

simPRO is a leading provider of business management cloud solutions for the trade and specialty contracting industry. Whether you’re a professional in security, plumbing, electrical, data networking, solar, fire or HVAC, simPRO eliminates the hassle of field service management, reduces paperwork, refines office processes, streamlines field operations, increases profit, maximizes your workforce, and enables more business growth.

Since its founding in 2002, simPRO has evolved, innovated, and grown. In 2016, simPRO secured $31 million USD in growth capital as part of an aggressive product innovation and expansion strategy. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, with regional headquarters in the United States, United Kingdom and New Zealand, simPRO provides global leadership for trade and specialty contractors with more than 5,500 clients and 150,000 active users worldwide.

About Square

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) revolutionized payments in 2009 with Square Reader, making it possible for anyone to accept card payments using a smartphone or tablet. Today, we build tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in-person, manage their business, and access financing. And individuals use Cash App to spend, send, and store money. Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, and the UK.