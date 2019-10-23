FLYONE’s Digital Transformation Takes Off With Navitaire

CHISINAU, Moldova & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FLYONE has adopted Navitaire’s New Skies® digital and retail reservations platform, gaining access to its advanced ecommerce, merchandising and distribution capabilities. Navitaire, an Amadeus company, provides technology and business solutions to the airline industry, powering more than 60 of the world’s leading low-cost and hybrid carriers today.

FLYONE has embarked on a major digital transformation program that will leverage New Skies’ digital-first architecture and modern technology. Navitaire’s robust solutions create a strong platform for the airline’s digital solutions, providing proven technology to help FLYONE improve its ancillary capabilities while optimizing its cost base. From day one, the new reservation system allows the carrier to add over 35 different ancillaries. With the move to Navitaire solutions, FLYONE expects to further strengthen its low-cost structure while enabling it to tap growth opportunities across Eastern Europe.

Navitaire’s New Skies® reservations system is a digital, “e-commerce first” platform with comprehensive retailing, analytics and passenger personalization tools. The solution is designed for efficiency, using a single record approach which manages both the offer and the order throughout the passenger lifecycle. Real-time data for on-demand decision making and omni-channel processing are hallmarks of New Skies, which are leveraged extensively by airlines with clear industry leadership in innovation.

Mircea Maleca, FLYONE CEO, praised the move, citing the pivotal role in helping the airline achieve its goals: “FLYONE’s mission is to offer new travel opportunities by providing low fares to price-sensitive travelers. Navitaire solutions allow us to offer a customer-centric platform where the customer experience and the ability to personalize the journey ensures our success. The new reservation and revenue management solutions will allow us to further improve our low-cost structure and revenue opportunities. Moreover, we think that Navitaire’s innovative platform offer us a great set of tools, supporting our aim to grow in Eastern Europe.”

“FLYONE and its talented team have a clear vision together with a strong drive to leverage digital technologies designed to help them capitalize on opportunities,” said David P. Evans, Navitaire CEO. “We are honored that FLYONE has selected Navitaire’s digital-and mobile-first solutions to provide the foundation and advanced toolkit to enable its future growth strategies. FLYONE, along with Navitaire’s global community of technology and value-oriented airlines, are leading the industry and changing the way the world travels through digital solutions and innovative ideas. We look forward to working together as FLYONE charts its flight path to success.”

About FLYONE

FLYONE was launched in 2016 and currently operates scheduled and charter flights across Europe. FLYONE is a low-cost carrier providing a safe, comfortable and affordable alternative, and is proud to be the youngest airline in Moldova which has quickly managed to become a leading carrier. FLYONE operates only Airbus A320 and A319.

About Navitaire

Navitaire (www.navitaire.com), an Amadeus company, delivers industry-leading technology services supporting growth, profitability and innovation to more than 60 airlines and rail companies worldwide carrying a total of 750 million annual passengers, including many of the world’s most successful low-cost and hybrid airlines. Navitaire offers a full suite of proven solutions focused on revenue generation and streamlining costs in the areas of reservations, ancillary sales, loyalty, revenue management, revenue accounting and business intelligence. Navitaire has offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Amadeus Group.