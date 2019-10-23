Phunware Launches End-to-End Location Solution for Top U.S. Nonprofit Academic Medical Center

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced the launch of a full end-to-end solution for a leading U.S. nonprofit medical center to not only help enhance the patient experience, but also to better serve hospital staff.

Phunware has provided wayfinding capabilities for the nonprofit medical center’s highly-rated mobile app, which boasts 4.8/5 stars and over 9,000 reviews, since 2018. The new addition of the beacon management solution for the healthcare facility provides staff administration with helpful data on beacon health to ensure that beacons are fully functioning to support real-time blue dot wayfinding across the entire 5-million square foot campus. The solution will track the facility’s hardware and provide notifications on the backend portal when beacons need to be replaced or need a battery change.

“We are thrilled to continue to grow our relationship and we have been working closely together as new areas of the facility open to ensure wayfinding capabilities are updated as soon as they are patient accessible,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Our comprehensive platform aims to provide a solution that not only serves patients but also staff members who can deploy and maintain their location solution easily.”

The leading nonprofit medical center is also the first healthcare facility to roll out custom web browser routing that can be found on their website and is mobile responsive. The custom web browser allows patients who may not wish to download the app to plan trips and get navigation directions ahead of time.

Some additional functions of Phunware’s solution that help enable staff to easily manage and maintain the app without developer resources, include the following:

Backend Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) portal to manage any wayfinding update without requiring new builds or resubmission through the app stores

Push notification messaging and mobile engagement campaigns

Analytics that help to improve both the overall app and facility experiences include wayfinding usage such as common search terms, number of times each destination is searched/routed, number of routes, start/endpoints for routes, the average time of routes, device type, sessions, retention, churn, new device percentages and average session length

Earlier this year, Phunware was awarded the North American Patient Experience Company of the Year Award by Frost & Sullivan for 2019. To learn more about the Company’s award-winning Healthcare solution, download the solution overview.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

