Raydiant – Innovative, Cloud-Based, Dynamic Display Platform for Enterprise – Announces $7M Financing

LOS ANGELES & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Raydiant, a cloud-based, dynamic display platform for businesses to centrally deploy and manage applications across many screens, made multiple announcements today at Mobile World Congress in Los Angeles that further the company’s mission to reinvent the digital-screen industry, a projected $31B market opportunity1. Today, the company is announcing that:

Raydiant has raised $7M in financing, led by 8VC

BlueJeans , PosterMyWall, SinglePlatform and Soundtrack Your Brand have partnered with Raydiant to build an ecosystem of screen-based commercial applications

, and have partnered with Raydiant to build an ecosystem of screen-based commercial applications Industry veteran, Bobby Marhamat, has joined Raydiant as CEO

Raydiant is the new company brand for Mira Technologies

Raydiant is a hardware and subscription service that runs on a simple HDMI device that plugs into any TV and gives businesses access to an entire ecosystem of customer and employee-facing commercial screen applications. The service only requires an Internet connection to operate and runs on any screen with an HDMI port.

To further accelerate the Raydiant vision, the company has raised $7M in financing, led by 8VC and joined by Atomic, Bloomberg Beta, Lerer Hippeau, SV Angel and Transmedia Capital. This capital will be used to develop additional product features including new apps, enterprise features, and rich content offerings, to advance strategic partnerships, to grow the team and to help thousands of more businesses transform the customer experience and employee operations.

“We are thrilled to have so much energy around the company with everything from our new brand, the financial support from our investors and incredible partnerships with the industry’s top enterprise companies,” said Bobby Marhamat, the company's new CEO. “Raydiant is a thriving and growing company, and we are committed to providing businesses with first-class service to bring any screen to life and create an interactive experience within brick & mortar locations.”

“Our investment is a testament to Raydiant’s growth and limitless potential; we’re excited to be with the company on this journey as they accelerate the impressive track record already established,” said Drew Oetting, Founding Partner of 8VC. “The company has strong and growing leadership, the industry’s best partners and thousands of customers…a recipe for success that we are fully behind.”

Raydiant has built a rich application platform that offers videoconferencing (with BlueJeans), rich drag-and-drop content editing (with PosterMyWall), unified digital menu management (with SinglePlatform) and fully-licensed B2B music (with Soundtrack Your Brand). These partnerships further enable Raydiant to offer a best-in-class enterprise solution for dynamic displays.

Raydiant has thousands of current customers and is focused on multi-location brick and mortar businesses. It has quickly become the #1 Company in Digital Signage in reviews and ratings from third-party, peer-to-peer rating services G2 Crowd and Capterra based on customer satisfaction and has multiple positive testimonials from current clients.

The company, formerly known as Mira Technologies, was founded in 2017 by Tuan Ho with venture studio Atomic. Ho, a co-founder of internet TV pioneer Philo, saw an industry need for an innovative commercial platform to run screen-based applications on dynamic digital displays. Ho found that many enterprises needed ways to run applications on screens serving customers, clients and employees, but the current industry solutions, were often bespoke, improvised, unreliable, inefficient and incredibly expensive. With rapidly growing demand for the solution, Ho and Atomic brought on industry veteran Bobby Marhamat as CEO to help scale the company. Marhamat formerly served as the COO of cloud-based point-of-sale company Revel Systems.

APPENDIX

Video Demo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AzZV-nm93w&feature=youtu.be

Testimonials

Capterra: https://www.raydiant.com/capterra

G2 Crowd: https://www.raydiant.com/g2

Partnership Information

BlueJeans

Blue Jeans Network, Inc., the meeting platform for the modern workplace, partnered with Raydiant to seamlessly integrate its video collaboration platform with the Raydiant digital signage product. The first version of this integration debuted with Mark Wahlberg who uses Raydiant and BlueJeans to directly engage with customers across all of the Wahlburgers restaurant locations. This was recently featured as Mira on A&E’s Wahlburgers in 2018.

PosterMyWall

PosterMyWall empowers businesses to create their own professional graphics and videos for digital signage with easy-to-use online editing tools. PosterMyWall is the web's leading resource for fast, affordable, customizable graphics and videos--with over 50,000 templates and 8 million designs. Millions of users rely on PosterMyWall as their one-stop online solution for signage graphic design and we’re excited to be partnered with them as their premium digital signage platform solution.

Soundtrack Your Brand

Soundtrack Your Brand, the Stockholm-based, Spotify-backed streaming platform devoted to background music in the B2B space, provides the largest library of licensed streaming music for businesses. Raydiant works with Soundtrack Your Brand to seamlessly provide full in-store music services integrated with our digital signage offering.

SinglePlatform

SinglePlatform, an Endurance International Group company, is a business listing management service and a major aggregator of online menu and business information. Raydiant works with SinglePlatform to provide dynamically updating digital menus for bar and restaurant customers.

