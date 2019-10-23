Hennepin Healthcare Extends Agreement for LogicStream Health’s Platform for Clinical Process Improvement

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LogicStream Health, Inc. announced today that Hennepin Healthcare is extending its contract for the LogicStream Health Clinical Process Improvement and Control Platform. The Platform supports Hennepin Healthcare’s goal of continuously improving and delivering highly reliable healthcare by standardizing processes, driving clinician adoption and understanding the impact its care delivery is having on clinical outcomes.

Since its initial implementation, the Clinical Process Improvement and Control Platform has created efficiencies and filled significant gaps in clinical, self-service reporting to drive significant clinical and operating productivity. With the platform, the Hennepin Healthcare team focuses on eliminating unnecessary testing and reducing excessive spend. One of the key capabilities of the platform is the ability to build specific solutions, such as The Drug Shortage App from LogicStream Health™, that allows health systems to better manage and control shortages, on top of the enterprise SaaS offering.

Given the multidisciplinary nature of care delivery, organizations need to put an enterprise-level focus on the entire care team versus individual clinicians. The LogicStream Platform supports a growing community of high-performing healthcare providers across the U.S. who recognize their electronic health record (EHR) systems are not designed to efficiently support opportunities for continuous clinical process improvement initiatives. LogicStream delivers the necessary tools to unlock data insights to improve system-wide clinical processes driving outcomes, patient/provider satisfaction and financial performance.

“Health systems across the country are working to make their EHR data actionable for improved care delivery. The promise of the EHR solving the problems of standardization and clinical variation have not materialized,” said Luis Saldaña, M.D., LogicStream Chief Medical Informatics Officer. “LogicStream’s cloud-based platform allows health systems to quickly and effectively drive standardization in care delivery processes and workflows. Clinical leaders can then measure adoption of these improved processes to deliver care to understand how they’re impacting outcomes.”

About Hennepin Healthcare

Hennepin Healthcare is an integrated system of care that includes a nationally recognized Level I Adult and Pediatric Trauma Center, an acute care hospital, as well as a clinic system with primary care clinics located in Minneapolis and across Hennepin County. The healthcare system includes a 484-bed academic medical center, a large outpatient Clinic & Specialty Center, and a network of clinics downtown, in the North Loop, Whittier, East Lake Street neighborhoods of Minneapolis, and in suburban communities of Brooklyn Park, Golden Valley, Richfield, and St. Anthony Village. Hennepin Healthcare has a large psychiatric program, home care, and hospice, and operates a research institute, innovation center, and philanthropic foundation. The system is operated by Hennepin Healthcare System, Inc., a subsidiary corporation of Hennepin County.

About LogicStream Health

LogicStream Health is trusted by a community of high-performing healthcare providers across the United States. The company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform stands alone in its ability to help customers gain instant insights to improve vital clinical processes and better control patient care. As a result, customers reduce cost and improve outcomes. Healthcare customers are generating millions of dollars in ROI from the LogicStream Health platform, for example, by reducing high-cost medications; achieving significant reductions in CAUTI; and, reaching nearly 100% compliance with VTE protocols. The LogicStream Health SaaS platform complements modern EHR systems and is designed for rapid implementation and easy adoption by end-user clinicians, informaticists, data analysts, and executive teams striving to better control and manage clinical processes in near-real-time. LogicStream Health, developed by clinicians for clinicians, today is supporting hundreds of hospitals on a scalable and sustainable technology platform to standardize process and deliver highly reliable healthcare. For more information, visit our home page. Our mission is clear – Helping clinicians improve and better control the care they deliver to every patient, every day.