HireRight Announces Integration with Talent Management Software PageUp

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HireRight, a leading provider of global employment background checks, drug testing, education verification, and electronic Form I-9 and E-Verify solutions, is excited to announce its integration into cloud-based talent management system PageUp, creating a more streamlined background screening process for both the recruiter and the candidate.

The integration furthers HireRight’s commitment to creating a better candidate experience and helps recruiters move candidates through the hiring process faster. Through features such as data pre-population, which eliminates the need for duplicate entries, and a change tracker, which alerts recruiters to discrepancies in candidate-provided information, the integration significantly reduces the likelihood of data entry errors or out-of-date information in the process. Regular status updates keep the candidate informed throughout the background screening process.

Other features of the new integration include:

A single platform to streamline the ordering process

Mobile optimization, allowing candidates to complete background checks on their preferred device

Integrated support and automatic platform updates

“Integrations with leading talent management systems like PageUp are critical to HireRight’s goal of providing candidates a positive, seamless background screening experience and employers the tools they need to screen top talent,” said Jim Daxner, HireRight’s Chief Product Officer. “PageUp’s dedication to efficiency and effectiveness in talent management aligns closely with HireRight’s commitment to the candidate experience, which we believe makes them a great partner.”

Customers can learn more about HireRight’s integration with PageUp at the PageUp Community Summit in Aurora, Colorado on October 23 and 24.

More information on HireRight’s integration with PageUp can be found at http://www.hireright.com/partners/view/pageup.

About HireRight

HireRight helps employers hire the right candidates, by delivering global employment background checks, drug testing, education verification, and electronic Form I-9 and E-Verify solutions. Employers can tailor HireRight’s extensive screening solutions to their unique needs, giving them peace of mind about their hiring and vetting processes. HireRight’s platform integrates with existing HR platforms and applicant tracking systems, giving organizations and candidates the best possible experience.

HireRight is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with offices around the globe including regional headquarters in London, Mexico City and Singapore. Learn more at www.HireRight.com.

About PageUp

PageUp delivers HR software that helps businesses develop their employees to reach their full potential, anywhere in the world. Its cloud-based talent management system provides HR and recruitment solutions to multinational organizations. PageUp’s Unified Talent Management software accompanies an organization from recruitment and onboarding, through learning, into strategic performance management, and right up to best-practice succession planning, all backed up by platform-wide HR analytics.