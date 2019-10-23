Mortgage Cadence to Integrate Covius’ Title and Appraisal Solutions Into Its Collaboration Center Platform

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture (NYSE: ACN) company, announced today that it will integrate Covius’ title and appraisal solutions into the company’s Collaboration Center, providing on-platform access and eliminating the need for clients to rekey data into a separate system or leave the Mortgage Cadence platform to order services. Covius provides title and appraisal solutions and other technology-enabled offerings for financial services companies.

Mortgage Cadence’s Collaboration Center reinvents the way lending professionals and settlement-service firms interact ― automating processes, exchanging documents and data, and offering real-time messaging. It eliminates manual processes such as document comparison and email search, helping to increase efficiency and profitability, and does not require massive data entry to deploy into production processes.

The integration of Covius’ solutions into Collaboration Center enables Covius to offer its title and appraisal services to Mortgage Cadence clients in a secure way that reduces the risk of fraud and cybercrime.

“Our integration with Mortgage Cadence’s Collaboration Center is in strategic alignment with providing innovative settlement service and appraisal solutions to our clients and the marketplace,” said Joe Chappell, executive vice president of Origination Solutions at Covius. “Using our ‘Covius Connect’ integrated API framework, Collaboration Center provides us with a comprehensive and secure communication channel that we can use to streamline processing and drive value-stream efficiencies with our clients across multiple different product lines.”

Bryan Ireton, CEO and managing director of Mortgage Cadence, Accenture said, “The growing adoption of Mortgage Cadence’s Collaboration Center signifies its ability to solve one of the industry’s most pressing problems — the disjointed nature of the closing process. Collaboration Center clients now account for nearly half of the title insurance industry’s transaction volume, a giant step forward in putting that problem behind us. We’re thrilled to add Covius to the network, as it’s the start of a growing relationship with a leading digital solutions provider.”

About Mortgage Cadence

Since 1999, Mortgage Cadence has been providing the best people, process, and technology for enterprise and mid-market lenders who desire to deliver an exceptional borrower experience. From point-of-sale through post-closing Mortgage Cadence offers reliable software and dedicated people, supporting lenders every step of the way.

About Covius

Covius is a trusted provider of solutions, insight and technology to leading financial services companies. Our technology-enabled solutions deliver operational efficiencies, mitigate risk and empower confident, compliant decisions. Covius businesses are recognized leaders in quality assurance, regulatory compliance, compliant document services, comprehensive settlement services, lien and title curative solutions, as well as customizable cloud-based business process solutions.