CACI and BlackBerry Partner to Launch First Secure and Certified Government Mobile Communications App

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today it is partnering with BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) to provide the first secure and certified mobile communications app, which will enable government officials to use smartphones to text and make calls without fear of eavesdropping or data compromise.

The commercially-available app, a new offering within CACI’s enterprise technology area of business, is easy to use. Government officials can simply download it - or agencies can push it via a Mobile Device Management platform - to their current government-issued iOS or Android devices.

CACI and BlackBerry will initially offer the app to meet the needs of more than 4 million government issued cell phones covered by Controlled Unclassified Information requirements. This app will eliminate the vulnerabilities prevalent in alternatives that don’t meet Federal security standards.

The core SecuSUITE for Government software exceeds Federal requirements. CACI and BlackBerry built the solution from the ground up to meet the National Security Agency’s Commercial Solution for Classified (CSfC) program requirements and has already premiered on the NSA-approved vendors list for certified mobile solutions. The NSA has also cleared the solution to its SECRET CSfC standards. Available through GSA-70, the solution is in the process of obtaining FedRAMP certification.

CACI’s Software-as-a-Service solution eliminates life-cycle costs, reduces government acquisition requirements, and integrates seamlessly with existing government requirements. CACI also provides training, system monitoring, and help-desk support for the software.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our client base is increasingly mobile. We believe that U.S. Government employees, Chief Information Officers, and Chief Information Security Officers should have confidence their cell phone calls and text messages are secure and protected to the same standard as government email. CACI and BlackBerry developed this capability to mitigate evolving threats and meet our customer’s needs.”

John Chen, BlackBerry Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “BlackBerry is trusted by all seven of the G7 governments and has received some of the highest scores in the industry. We look forward to offering our secure communications solutions to even more government users that need to meet or exceed the most stringent regulation requirements.”

To learn more about the solution including setting up a trial for your agency visit, www.caci.com.

