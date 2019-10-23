Moltin and Voucherify Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class eCommerce Promotions Solution for High-Growth Brands

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moltin, provider of the only Commerce Service that empowers high-growth brands to deliver unique, shoppable moments anywhere the consumer and brand meet, and Voucherify, provider of Promotion Management Software for digital teams, have announced a strategic partnership whereby Voucherify will be fully integrated into the Moltin Commerce Service, both at the product-level and commercially. The unified solution will empower brands with unmatched control over how they merchandize and monetize their consumers, across any digital channel.

Planning and executing an effective promotions strategy is imperative for brands aspiring to achieve outsized eCommerce revenue growth. However, traditional commerce platforms, like Magento, Shopify, and BigCommerce, provide “out of the box” promotions capabilities that are too rigid and lack key capabilities needed to effectively maximize revenue. This is why Voucherify created a best-in-class promotions solution, enabling digital marketers to create highly personalized and automated campaigns. By teaming-up to create a unified solution, the companies are providing brands with the flexibility to deliver truly differentiated digital experiences, and the control to effectively monetize their audiences.

“For years, brands have been held back by the mediocre and rigid promotion and transaction capabilities of traditional eCommerce platforms,” says Jamus Driscoll, CEO of Moltin. “Through this partnership with Voucherify, we are liberating brands and merchants with the flexibility and control they need to create and deliver unique and highly-profitable digital experiences.”

Benefits to brands:

Expand digital reach across omni-channel touch points

Increase profitability

Accelerate time-to-market

Reduce operational overhead

The partnership between Moltin and Voucherify combines two industry-leading, API-first solutions - the Commerce Service from Moltin, which drives the core of the digital commerce experience across any channel, with the Promotion Management Software from Voucherify, which drives personalized coupons, digital gift cards, multi-level referral programs, cart-level promotions, and customizable loyalty programs. This partnership is much more than a product-level integration - Moltin has deeply and seamlessly integrated the Voucherify Promotion Software into the core of the Moltin Commerce Service, and delivers this to brands as a fully integrated commercial offering, with Voucherify contract, pricing, implementation, and support all being delivered by Moltin. This means brands get access to best-in-class promotions capabilities combined with the service and support expected from a single-vendor solution.

To learn more, register here for the upcoming webinar “Best practices for taking your eCommerce promotions strategy to the next level”.

About Moltin

Moltin provides the only Commerce Service that empowers high-growth brands to deliver unique, shoppable moments anywhere the consumer and brand meet. Moltin embraces an API-first, Headless approach that provides merchants with the ultimate level of control, speed, and confidence needed to deliver commerce their way. Hundreds of the world’s most innovative commerce businesses use Moltin to deliver brand-native consumer experiences - such as B2C-B2B-B2B2C use-cases, manufacturing, internationalization, selling regulated goods and services, complex product bundling, and more, seamlessly across any digital channel. If your brand is passionate about delighting your consumers and won’t settle for rigid, cookie-cutter commerce experiences, then Moltin is the right partner for you. To learn more visit Moltin.com.

About Voucherify

Voucherify provides an API-first platform that helps digital teams build personalized sales promotions. Their flexible Promotion Management System empowers hundreds of forward-thinking companies to launch highly-targeted coupon, discount, referral, and loyalty campaigns, and thus driving the ROI of their customer acquisition and retention tactics. With a developer-friendly approach, Voucherify reduces time-to-market and gives total control over promotion logic across any marketing channel. Voucherify customers appreciate enterprise-grade features, flexible promotion engine, and a marketer-friendly dashboard which enable them to launch and scale mission-critical promotion campaigns. To learn more visit Voucherify.io.