Easterly Government Properties Acquires 66,818 SF USCIS Facility in Tustin, California

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies, announced today that it has acquired a 66,818-square foot U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) facility in Tustin, California ("USCIS - Tustin").

USCIS - Tustin is a single tenant, LEED Certified office building, 100% leased to the General Services Administration (GSA) for the beneficial use of USCIS. The facility recently underwent a sizeable renovation-to-suit for USCIS whereby the tenant provided a substantial capital investment into this facility. The government recently signed a 15-year lease for the building, which expires in 2034.

“We are pleased to acquire this LEED Certified building, which hits all of our acquisition objectives and extends our growing portfolio’s lease duration,” said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly’s CEO.

USCIS is an important agency within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that administers the country’s naturalization and immigration system. USCIS performs many of the nation’s critical immigration duties, including processing and adjudicating various immigration matters, including applications for work visas, asylum, and citizenship. Additionally, the agency is officially tasked with safeguarding national security, eliminating immigration case backlogs, and improving efficiency.

