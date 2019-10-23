Shiftboard’s Workforce Scheduling Solution Now Available on SAP® App Center

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shiftboard, a global leader in enterprise workforce scheduling, today announced that its hourly workforce scheduling platform is now available on SAP® App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. Shiftboard’s highly configurable workforce scheduling Software as a Service (SaaS) technology is now integrated with SAP Fieldglass to help larger organizations optimize their external workforce operations.

“Today’s enterprise operations are highly dynamic, requiring a level of workforce scheduling sophistication we could not have anticipated even five years ago,” said Steve O’Brian, chief marketing officer at Shiftboard. “By integrating with SAP Fieldglass, the industry leader in external workforce management, Shiftboard is enabling operations leaders to strategically manage the effectiveness and efficiency of their contingent workforces. This level of operational agility will have a tremendously positive impact on the profitability of organizations that rely on workforce flexibility.”

Shiftboard’s integration with SAP Fieldglass provides SAP Fieldglass customers with the ability to rapidly engage their contingent workforces through real-time scheduling and communication of details important to workers, such as shift assignments and job locations. Shiftboard helps businesses optimize external labor costs and increase efficiencies, all through an engaging and intuitive scheduling experience.

The SAP App Center provides customers with real-time access to approximately 1,900 innovative partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP solutions, enabling digital transformation of their business. SAP App Center customers can buy solutions directly from partners and centrally manage purchases, billing and vendor communications.

Shiftboard is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About Shiftboard, Inc.

Shiftboard is a leading provider of enterprise workforce scheduling software. Built around the hourly workforce, where scheduling, real-time communication, and change management are at the core of day-to-day operations, our solution helps organizations transform their businesses through automation. Thousands of customers choose Shiftboard to help lower labor costs, increase worker productivity and decrease employee turnover. To date, Shiftboard has supported over 245 million scheduled shifts, providing the employment pipeline for over $3 billion in wages earned. For more information, please visit www.shiftboard.com.

SAP, SAP Fieldglass and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.