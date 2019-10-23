PointClickCare Enters into a Memorandum of Understanding with Curantis Solutions

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The leading cloud-based software vendor for the long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) and senior living market, PointClickCare, and Curantis Solutions, the software solutions company focused exclusively on serving the hospice and palliative care sector, have entered into an agreement to build a long-term strategic relationship.

The agreement, in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), formalizes the mutual interaction and strengthens the existing relationship between PointClickCare and Curantis Solutions at the strategic and working level, focusing on lead generation.

“Our home care solution complements Curantis’ hospice and palliative care solutions, and vice-versa,” says Mark Tomzak, vice-president and general manager, PointClickCare. “As a result of this strategic relationship, LTPAC vendors will have greater flexibility and choice to select the solutions that are best equipped to meet their multi-faceted needs, regardless of care setting or discipline.”

“Curantis Solutions and PointClickCare have a shared objective of equipping LTPAC providers with the tools, support, and confidence they need to provide superior continuity of care and thrive under today’s market conditions,” says John Carreker, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Curantis Solutions. “Our strategic relationship allows for continued cooperation between PointClickCare and Curantis Solutions in bringing 'best-of-breed' technology solutions across the LTPAC sectors to achieve our common goal.”

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare Technologies Inc. empowers home healthcare providers with the necessary tools to provide the best care, regardless of location, by positioning organizations to engage and retain top talent, increase quality care, maintain compliance and decrease liability, and improve the bottom line. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 100 Private Cloud Companies and acknowledged by KLAS Research as Best in KLAS Vendor for Long-term Care, PointClickCare leads the way in creating cloud-based environments where providers, patients, and payers eliminate data silos between care settings, connecting stakeholders to meaningful insights. With a suite of fully-integrated applications powered by an interoperable, mobile friendly, and regulatory-compliant electronic health record and revenue cycle management platform, PointClickCare helps care providers connect and collaborate within their care network. Over 21,000 skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, and home health agencies use PointClickCare today, making it the North American healthcare IT market leader for the LTPAC industry. For more information on PointClickCare’s software solutions, please visit www.pointclickcare.com.

About Curantis Solutions

Curantis Solutions, dedicated to Advancing Care through Innovation, delivers value to hospice and palliative care companies and their patients through its innovative and integrated end-to-end cloud-based management software solutions. Curantis allows palliative care and hospice companies to increase clinical, operational and financial efficiencies, and to focus on healthy growth while providing enhanced, coordinated patient care. For more information on Curantis Solution’s software solutions, please visit www.curantissolutions.com.